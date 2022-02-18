Happy J-Hope Day: Delving into BTS’ official sunshine’s ‘Hope World’

“My name is love, a hopeful vibe, a positive rather than a negative type, I live up to my name but ain’t no price.” The first line, from the first track, of BTS’ J-Hope’s first mixtape, ‘Hope World’, written by him to show the world who he is. Nearly four years since its release, and the statement rings more true than ever.

J-Hope officially turns 28 today! Debuting in 2013 as BTS’ dance leader and rapper, J-Hope has since gone on to bless us with a variety of content, each turning into art of the highest form by his mere presence. The talented artist has taken on multiple challenges throughout his career, and has made every new one his own with the ease and grace that comes with staying true to himself and his personality.

BTS and ARMY’s official sunshine, over the years, J-Hope has embodied the very meaning of the word “hope”, something that reflects in everything that he does. From his work as a part of BTS, to his solo music, fashion, art, and even his Instagram feed - it’s BTS’ J-Hope’s world, and we’re only living in it.

Hope On The Street

A segment showcasing his skilled dance moves by freestyling or practising some new steps, J-Hope’s ‘Hope On The Street’ has greeted us through YouTube videos, VLives, and even Twitter uploads. In 2018, J-Hope actually took to the streets as part of Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ challenge, exiting a moving vehicle to dance to the track.

Hope World

Addressing it as his “calling card to the world”, J-Hope’s first mixtape, ‘Hope World’ was released in 2018. A testament to his love for music and performing, the mixtape was two years in the making, and made J-Hope the highest-charting Korean soloist on the Billboard 200 at the time of its release.

Track two on the mixtape, ‘P.O.P Pt. 1’ (‘Piece of Peace Pt. 1’), is one that he is especially attached to. In a livestream, J-Hope had confessed about wanting to be a piece of peace for people, wishing to be a source of strength and peace for anyone in need of it.

Fashion

It’s no secret that J-Hope loves fashion, with his signature pop of colour and cheer, leading ARMYs to address his aesthetic as ‘Hobicore’ (‘Hobi’ being his nickname). Whether it's carrying around a clear bag with a flower plush toy inside, his multitude of bucket hats, or his ghibli hoodies, J-Hope’s fashion sense is inherently him: full of vibrancy, colour, and individuality.

