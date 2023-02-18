Happy J-Hope Day: Looking back to the solo endeavors in 2022 of the rapper featuring Jack In The Box and more

J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under BIGHIT MUSIC. Over the years, he has also garnered an amazing solo career which has flourished even more so let’s take a look at his solo career.

'J-Hope in the Box' is a documentary produced by HYBE. It contains J-Hope's daily life as a solo artist and a record of his activities for 200 days. This documentary has a total of three viewing points. First, it is the 'burden' that J-Hope must have felt. The documentary crew vividly captured J-Hope on the stage of 'Lollapalooza'. Not only the hot performance scene, but also the backstage scene was captured. Lastly, J-Hope talks about 'hope'. J-Hope put a lot of effort into preparing his solo album. It is said that he was so engrossed in the conception, concept, and music video of all songs that he could not sleep.

On December 31st 2022, J-Hope appeared on ABC TV's New Year's live broadcast, 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.' 'New Year's Rocking Eve' is famous for the New York Times Square ball drop countdown relay that runs from 11:59 pm on December 31 every year, and is a symbolic program watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world, including the United States. Performances by the most popular singers are held before and after the ball drop event, and J-Hope appeared as a headliner along with Duran Duran and New Edition.

'BTS' member J-Hope decorated the finale as a headliner at the large-scale music festival 'Lollapalooza' held in Chicago, Illinois, USA. In relation to this, favorable comments from English-speaking media are pouring in. J-Hope is the first Korean musician to perform on the main stage at a major festival in North America. J-Hope has not forgotten where he came from and where he came from.When J-Hope plays 'Baseline', a song from his mixtape 'Hope World' and a song about his musical roots, images of Korea's landmarks, including the Sajik Park Observatory in his hometown Gwangju, are projected onto the screen. His music and performance had people entranced!

J-Hope's 'Jack in the Box' is an album filled with 10 songs composed and written by J-Hope as an album that contains his concerns and passion for the way forward, breaking the mold so far. He created a new image for himself, going dark and gritty with his music and music videos.

