Happy Jackson Day: Find the right suit for GOT7’s moodmaker and we’ll reveal if he will go on a date with you

Jackson Wang is a Hong Kong rapper, singer, fashion designer and dancer based in China. He is the founder of record label Team Wang, and is the creative director and lead designer for fashion brand Team Wang Design. He is active in mainland China as a solo artist and television host. He is a member of the South Korean boy group GOT7, and also a member of the Chinese hip hop group Panthepack.

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Jackson was a sabre fencer for Hong Kong's fencing team. He was ranked eleventh in the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics, and won first place at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in 2011. After passing a music audition, he moved to Seoul, South Korea in July 2011 to pursue a career in K-Pop. In January 2014, after over two years of training, Wang debuted as a member of GOT7 with the single ‘Girls Girls Girls’.

In August 2021, Jackson announced hip hop group Panthepack under his label Team Wang, consisting of himself as one of the members, along with rapper Ice, J.Sheon, and Karencici. Their single ‘Buzz’ was released on August 28, 2021, followed by their 10-track debut album, The Pack, in September 2021.

