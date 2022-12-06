Happy Jaechan Day: Looking back at some of the best moments of his character from Semantic Error

Jaechan officially debuted as a member of Dongkiz with the release of their single album, Dongkiz on the Block, on April 24, 2019. He is known as the rapper of Dongkiz. Jaechan also wrote and produced several songs for the group. On July 7, 2020, Jaechan alongside fellow Dongkiz member Munik formed the sub-group Dongkiz I:Kan. The group debuted with the single album Y.O.U. Jaechan's group rebranded from Dongkiz to DKZ on March 18, 2022. It was also during this time that his rise to fame courtesy of his BL drama, Semantic Error, had led the group to increase its album sales and popularity.

On January 12, 2022, South Korean streaming television series Watcha announced that Jaechan would take the lead role in the live series adaptation of BL web novel Semantic Error. The popularity of the series led to a surge in support for DKZ. In April 2022, Jaechan was included in Forbes Korea's 2022 Korea Power Celebrity 40 - Rising Star for the attention he gained for his portrayal in Semantic Error.

About the drama:

Computer science major Chu Sang Woo (Park Jaechan) is the embodiment of an inflexible and strict rule-abiding person. While working on a liberal arts group project with freeloaders who don't put in any effort, Sang Woo decides to remove their names from the final presentation. But he didn't imagine how involved he would become with the person whose plans to study abroad were messed up because of that project. The involved person, the popular campus star who everyone knows, Department of Design's Jang Jae Young (Park Seoham). He has everything from skills, looks, family background and good relationships, except for one big problem, Chu Sang Woo. What happens when an engineer and an artist whose personalities are like oil and water, have to work together? Jae Young is like a semantic error in the perfect world of Sang Woo. Will Sang Woo be able to debug this?

Semantic Error:

This drama unreservedly depicts same-sex relationships and expressions of affection, which have been taboo in the mass media. Second, unexpectedly, ‘Semantic Error’, which deals with radical material, follows the very 'traditional' formula of Korean romance dramas. If you change one of the main characters to a woman, there is a possibility that it will be criticized as 'cliche'.

If you look at the genealogy of lines and development, ‘Semantic Error’ is close to the deficit of high-teen romance. The drama depicts the process of developing a relationship between two university students who were enemies. The active and competent A courts the passive and cold-hearted B. B, who initially rejects A, gradually opens up to him, and eventually falls in love.

Here are some of our favourite moments of Jaechan as Chu Sang Woo:

1. Chu Sang Woo

Chu Sang Woo is definitely Type A and an introvert but he does not shy away from the fact that he has a lot to take and doesn’t change his values for anyone especially being at an age where one changes at the drop of a hat to be accepted in a social setting. But he does change or rather softens his edgy personality after falling for Jaeyoung. Not used to new feelings, his only response is to run away or close up but he soon realizes that the feelings he has can never go away.

2. His morals

Chu Sang Woo is someone who stands by who he is and doesn’t let social standing take away his principles and morals, which is unusual in today’s society where friendship is determined by your social media presence and your ability to bring a friendly face to any situation. It’s all about faking it till you make it but Chu Sang Woo carries his morals on his sleeve and does not bend to anyone’s will- that, ofcourse, changes when Jaeyoung is involved. He, unwittingly, changed his ways and became more open and understanding. His love made him an even better person and it was the same for Jaeyoung, who becomes more rational and makes better decisions after meeting Chu Sang Woo.

3. His denial

While Sang Woo does not have an issue with Jaeyoung being a man and his feelings for him but rather just the idea of love and relationship. It seems that Sang Woo has felt that his character will never attract friends, let alone love. So the fact is that Jaeyoung is his love, it was a hard pill to swallow- that someone whole-heartedly loves him and his flaws. This shows how soft hearted Sang Woo really is and he puts up layers of wall to protect himself but Jaeyoung managed to break all of them like a storm in his life, which scared Sang Woo.

4. His admission

As the story progresses, the viewers can see that Jaeyoung’s presence or even lack of it, irked Sang Woo and he tried to deny it at every crossroads but at the same time, he would seek him out, even if it was to argue with him. Jaeyoung’s indifference did not sit with him well and he understood how it was Jaeyoung who would make the first move but he couldn’t and he wanted to show it which led to one of the best scenes in the drama as he shyly confesses his feelings, even shocking Jaeyoung.

