Happy Jang Ki Yong Day: Exploring the skilled actor’s best roles featuring ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ & more

Happy Birthday to actor Jang Ki Yong! Originally debuting as part of the fashion industry as a model, the talented star is now also known as an accomplished actor. His work as an actor started with IU’s music videos for ‘The Red Shoes’ and ‘Friday’, before he went on to cameo in ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’. On the occasion of Jang Ki Yong’s 30th birthday, we’re taking a look at some of the skilled actor’s standout roles.

Come and Hug Me (2018)

Marking his first leading role, Jang Ki Yong starred in ‘Come and Hug Me’ in 2018 alongside Jin Ki Koo. The actor’s performance as a detective who meets his childhood friend again as an adult, won him the Best New Actor award in Television, at the Baeksang Arts Awards. The series received much love and immense praise for Jang Ki Yong’s stellar performance.

My Roommate Is a Gumiho (2021)

Starring Jang Ki Yong as Shin Woo Yeo, and Lee Hyeri as Lee Dam, ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’ is a 2021 series based on a webtoon. The show followed the romance between Shin Woo Yeo, who is a 999-year-old nine-tailed fox (‘Gumiho’), and a college student. This show earned a lot of good reviews, especially for the portrayal of the well-rounded characters by the actors.

Now, We Are Breaking Up (2021-2022)

Jang Ki Yong’s last project before his mandatory military enlistment saw him sharing the screen with Song Hye Kyo, Kim Joo Hun and Choi Hee Seo and more. The actor took on the role of Yoon Jae Gook, a freelance fashion photographer. With this drama, Jang Ki Yong displayed an exceptional understanding of nuances in emotions and received glowing reviews for his portrayal of Yoon Jae Gook.

