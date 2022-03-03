Happy Jangjun Day: Create the best date and we’ll reveal if Golden Child’s resident comedian will join you

Jangjun is a member of South korean boy group Golden Child. He is the mood maker of the group, together with Joochan and Jibeom. Jangjun has his own show in Dingo called ‘Jangstar’. Golden Child is a South Korean boy band formed by Woollim Entertainment in 2017. The group debuted on August 28, 2017, with their EP, ‘Gol-Cha!’. Golden Child released their first digital single ‘Spring Again’ as a gift for fans during their hiatus.

In 2019, it was announced that the group will join Mnet's reality television competition ‘Road to Kingdom’. Golden Child released their second studio album, Game Changer and its lead single ‘Ra Pam Pam’. The mv reached 20M views in Youtube within 3 days after its release.

On August 9, Hanteo Chart announced that the album ‘Game Changer’ sold more than 126,000 copies in the first week and became the album with highest 1st week sales under Woollim Ent surpassing 'Yes' by Golden Child. Hanteo Chart, the world's one-and-only real-time music chart, congratulated Golden Child and issued an official certificate which proves the Initial Chodong sales amount over 100,000 copies.

Thus Golden Child proved themselves as one of the main groups representing K-pop by showing 1.8 times growth compared to the previous album YES 's Initial Chodong record (71,485 copies).

ALSO READ: BTS, NCT, ENHYPEN and more maintain high ranks on Billboard’s World Albums chart

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Is Golden Child’s Jangjun going on a date with you? Let us know in the comments below.