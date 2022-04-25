Happy Jay Park Day: Taking a look at the star’s extensive career so far

Born Park Jaebeom, Jay Park is a talented artist of Korean descent from Seattle, US. A wearer of many hats, Jay Park turns 35 today. To celebrate the rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer and entrepreneur, we’re taking a look at his extensive and successful career so far:

The Beginning:

In 2003, Jay Park joined the Seattle-based b-boy crew Art of Movement (AOM) as one of its first members. His interest in breakdancing led to his mother suggesting that he try out for JYP Entertainment’s audition, which he successfully passed, leading to him going to South Korea in 2005.

2PM:

In September 2008, Jay Park officially made his debut as the leader of the idol group 2PM, with their first mini album ‘Hottest Time of the Day’. In September 2009, Jay Park departed from 2PM, promising to “show a better side of me when I come back”, after his unfavourable English comments about Korea from 2005 were found on his personal Myspace account. Following his return to the US, the public’s opinion on the issue changed after it was revealed that the comments had been mistranslated and taken out of context.

Solo Activities:

In March 2010, Jay Park created a YouTube channel and uploaded his own version of B.o.B and Bruno Mars’ ‘Nothin’ on You’, which went viral. The original song also topped the Cyworld music chart in South Korea, and a month after the YouTube upload, B.o.B released a version of the song featuring Jay Park.

Re-Debut & AOMG:

In July 2010, Jay Park re-debuted as a rookie artist in South Korea, with his EP ‘Count on Me’. Following massive success and recognition as a soloist, Jay Park founded the Korean hip-hop and R&B record label, Above Ordinary Music Ground (AOMG), which originated from AOM, in September 2013.

Roc Nation & H1GHR MUSIC:

With July 2017 came the news that Jay-Z’s agency Roc Nation had signed Jay Park for his US activities, making him the first-ever Asian American artist to become a part of the record label. The same year, Jay Park founded the international hip hop and R&B record label H1GHR MUSIC with producer Cha Cha Malone.

MORE VISION:

On December 31 2021, Jay Park announced that he will be stepping down from the role of the CEO of his two music labels, AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, and will continue to remain as an advisor for both the labels. Following this, on March 3 2022, he officially announced his new label, MORE VISION, sharing his plans going forward by saying, “People have always tried to put me in a box. And I’ve been trying my best to stay outside the box.”

The next day, Jay Park surprised everyone further by dropping a teaser for his first official release under the new label titled ‘GANADARA’. Featuring IU, the song and its quirky music video became instant successes and introduced a whole new set of audiences to the world of Jay Park.

