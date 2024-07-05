Happy Jeon Jong Seo Day: Comparing her revenge-driven role in Ballerina and ambitious character in Wedding Impossible

Jeon Jong Seo has established herself as one of the most proficient actresses, reigning over the small and the big screens, astonishing audiences with her never-ending talents. Today, she is celebrating her 30th birthday.

She single-handedly proved her immense prowess in the acting world by landing a proficient role as her debut lead in Lee Chang Dong’s Burning. Burning exemplified her acting prowess, showcasing her skills for layered roles. The actress has time and again demonstrated that she is a force to be reckoned with by playing varied roles across the tapestry of the acting industry.

Jeon Jong Seo’s debut soon made her the talk of the town, and rightly so; she garnered international acclaim for her beautiful sense of duality that the role needed. The Burning actress kept on challenging and acing her diverse roles with thousand-fold more power with every turn in her career.

Her maniacal character in The Call, superhuman role in Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, and fun lat 20s woman in Nothing Serious further cemented her position in the industry. The actress then transitioned to the small screen with roles in K-dramas Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Bargain, and Wedding Impossible.

To celebrate Jeon Jong Seo as she turns 30 today, let’s compare her roles in the action thriller movie Ballerina and the rom-com K-drama Wedding Impossible.

Comparing Jeon Jong Seo’s polar roles as a revenge-driven assassin in Ballerina and a struggling actress in Wedding Impossible

A revenge-driven dangerous assassin in action thriller Ballerina

Advertisement

Jeon Jong Seo in the action thriller movie Ballerina was nothing short of perfection as she took on a role that demanded powerful action sequences and, at the same time, deep-buried emotions.

She perfectly transformed into Jang Ok Ju, a nerve-wracking, lethal former assassin and bodyguard for VIPs who is ready to turn the world upside down and burn it to exact revenge on the person who was the reason her only friend died.

Jang Ok Ju is, in every way, a personified lethal weapon, but what makes her heroic is the fact that she fights for rights and saves even unknown people. When she learns her dear friend is dead and has left her with her last wish to end a sec-trafficker, she gets to work that second there and then.

She is ruthless in the way she fights each and every criminal that comes in her way to take down Choi Pro, the man who forced her friend to the edge. The beauty of Jeon Jong Seo as Jang Ok Ju lies in the action sequences and the way her heartbreaking emotions are always in her eyes, discernable enough to make out.

Advertisement

Jeon Jong Seo’s portrayal of Jang Ok Ju binds you in a spell; she is cool in her style, as if what she is doing is just a normal day’s work for her when, in reality, she breathes down her enemy’s throat, making him wish he was never born.

Jeon Jong Seo was so perfect in her portrayal of Jang Ok Ju that you can not tell them apart. She becomes a professional assassin in the way she does her action sequences.

A dreamer who wants to become the main character in her life in rom-com Wedding Impossible

Taking a full 360-degree turn, Jeon Jong Seo turned heads with her ambitious yet feisty role as Na Ah Jung in the rom-com K-drama Wedding Impossible.

Na Ah Jung is the polar opposite of Jang Ok Ju. Na Ah Jung is a bright, ambitious woman who is feisty at the same time and does not take bullies or bad people lightly. As a kid, she fought bullies and rumor-spreading students to protect her friend Kim Do Wan. Even as an adult, she does not stand someone who does wrong and challenges them face to face.

Advertisement

Na Ah Jung is adorable and heartwarming as the perfect rom-com lead; she is caring and tries to keep everyone happy, sometimes even forgetting about herself. She is a struggling actress who is ambitious and dreams of becoming the main character, at least in her life, so she accepts the offer to enter a fake marriage with her childhood friend Kim Do Wan (who is gay).

She wins hearts with the ways she does not wait for a miracle to happen, she takes the reigns in her hands and tries to change her life. Na Ah Jung is hardworking and exudes a bright smile, but she has her own pains boiling within, which she lets no one know.

Na Ah Jung makes you smile with her sarcastic charm and clever antics to avoid Lee Ji Han’s advances. But when she falls in love with him, a more unfiltered version of her appears, which touches hearts. The way Jeon Jong Seo was able to capture the growth in Na Ah Jung’s character is praiseworthy.

Whether Jeon Jong Seo is a ruthless assassin or an adorable actress, she will always reign over the screen; that is always a given. Let’s celebrate her birthday by reminiscing about her breathtaking portrayals on screen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jeon Jong Seo’s real-life director boyfriend Lee Chung Hyun made special appearance in Wedding Impossible finale; Watch