Happy Jeon Yeo Been Day: Taking a look at her roles in dramas like Vincenzo, Be Melodramatic and more

Jeon Yeo Been has been in the industry for some time but she got popular only quite recently. She began her career with independent films and appearances in commercials as well as music videos for artists like Zico, Lee Seunghwan and Yoon Jong Shin. She made her debut in 2015 with the period drama film Treacherous and then went on to appear in dramas as well such as Woo Do Hwan’s Save Me. She received awards and recognition for her role in the 2018 film After My Death. She became immensely popular for her lead role in the suspense drama Vincenzo alongside Song Joong Ki, Ok Taecyeon and others.

Let’s take a look at her roles in various dramas and films:

Jeon Yeon Been as Lee Eun Jung in Be Melodramatic

The drama follows three friends who go through various ups and downs in their personal as well as professional lives yet they stick with each other. It has drama, romance, comedy and emotional elements sprinkled in all the episodes. While Be Melodramatic is an extremely underrated drama, we feel Jeon Yeo Been’s character is more underrated as Lee Eun Jung is unique yet has a realistic personality. In the drama, she loses the love of her life to cancer, which causes her to be diagnosed with persistent complex grief disorder, leading her to believe her boyfriend is around at all times. Her grief, pain and loss can be felt in waves as she tries to power through with the help of her friends and brother.

Jeon Yeo Been as Hong Cha Young in Vincenzo

The 2020 series Vincenzo was one of the most popular dramas of the year, causing fans to love the suspense thriller drama starring Jeon Yeo Been, Song Joong Ki and Ok Taecyeon. Hong Cha Young is a talented but dramatic lawyer. Her overreactions always elicit laughter from viewers and sometimes, even her co-stars. After losing her father, she joins hands with Vincenzo Cassano to take down the evil corporation and its head, Babel. This role of hers is arguably one of the most well-known roles as she expresses her versatile acting skills in all 16 episodes of the drama.

Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Jae Yeon in Night in Paradise

This neo-noir crime film follows a gangster by the name of Park Tae Goo (Uhm Tae Goo) who runs away to Jeju Island where he meets Kim Jae Yeon, a terminally ill woman who does not fear anything. Here, Jeon Yeo Been looks almost lifeless as her character feels numb to everything in the world as she near the end of her life. Meeting Park Tae Goo was not in her cards but somehow, she manages to fall in love with him to the point where even after he is killed by a gang led by Yang (Park Ho San), she kills every single one of them in the restaurant where she met him for the first time and ended her life.

Jeon Yeo Been as Hong Ji Hyo in Glitch

In the latest drama called Glitch which was released in 2022, she played the role of Hong Ji Hyo. As a child, she had come in contact with an alien and a UFO but nobody believed her and she had to live with the shadow of the alien constantly following even as an adult. She was convinced that it was all her delusions until her boyfriend of 4 years gets abducted by those aliens and she goes on a mission with her old friend Heo Bo Ra (Nana). Here, Jeon Yeo Been’s character is pretty interesting and different from the previous ones as she goes from being straight-faced to angry in less than 10 seconds but she still rocks her role as Hong Ji Hyo.

