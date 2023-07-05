Happy Ji Chang Wook Day: Comparing his roles in legal romance drama Suspicious Partner vs action series The K2

In the dramas Warrior Baek Dong Soo and Empress Ki, Ji Chang Wook demonstrated his acting abilities and star quality from his debut in 2008, gaining worldwide acclaim. From that point forward, he has effectively changed into acting with another search in each drama, for example, 'Healer', 'Suspicious Partner', 'Backstreet Rookie', 'Lovestruck in the City', and 'The Sound of Magic', flaunting the capability of a Hallyu star. In addition, he provided the voice for the Korean-dubbed version of the animated film Your Name and performed admirably in the movie Fabricated City as an action hero.

Suspicious Partner:

The drama is about Noh Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook), an investigator, and Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun), a prosecutor trainee, and how they cooperate on a baffling case including a guileful sociopath killer. They figure out how profoundly associated they are by their past and soon realize that a careless murderer can be something hazardous. Noh Ji Wook is a prosecutor who changes responsibilities to turn into a private lawyer because of conditions. Eun Bong Hee is a trainee under Ji Wook while he was an investigator. Lawyer Ji Eun Hyuk (Choi Tae Joon) is a long-lasting family companion of Ji Wook who hurt Ji Wook by cheating with Ji Wook's ex. At the point when a killer strikes, Bong Hee unexpectedly becomes a suspect.

The K2:

The K2 was an action show about the regal family, including former war soldier turned bodyguard K2 Kim Je Ha (Ji Chang Wook), Choi Yu Jin (Song Yoon Ah), the spouse of the official competitor who employed him, and Go Anna (Im YoonA), a young lady who lives from this present reality as a result of her step mother.

Ji Chang Wook as Noh Ji Wook vs Kim Je Ha:

Noh Ji Wook is an intelligent prosecutor-turned-lawyer with a short fuse. His tantrums are truly one of the most entertaining parts of the show. His anger comes out in the funniest manner, making viewers chuckle. Despite the comedy element, Noh Ji Wook is great at his job even when he changed from prosecution to defending criminals. Kim Je Ha is the opposite of Noh Ji Wook in mannerisms. He is more poised and stone-faced, thanks to years of military training. He entered the Go Anna’s regal family to take revenge for his love, who was killed in front of him, not realizing he was going to fall in love again and this time, with the enemy’s daughter.

