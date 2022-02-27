Happy Ji Sung Day: Comparing his iconic roles in dramas like ‘The Devil Judge’, ‘Kill Me Heal Me’ and more

Ji Sung is best known for his roles in the television dramas ‘All In’ (2003), ‘Save the Last Dance for Me’ (2004), ‘New Heart’ (2007), ‘Protect the Boss’ (2011), ‘Secret Love’ (2013), ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’ (2015), ‘Innocent Defendant’ (2017), ‘Familiar Wife’ (2018), ‘Doctor John’ (2019), ‘The Devil Judge’ (2021) and the film ‘My PS Partner’ (2012). Let’s take a look at the various lead roles to understand Ji Sung’s versatility:

Kang Yo Han in ‘The Devil Judge’

Ji Sung played the role of Kang Yo Han in the law thriller drama ‘The Devil Judge’. Kang Yo Han is a chief judge who punishes the dishonest with no mercy, thus earning himself a reputation as a hero of the people. However, he maintains a mysterious background and conceals his true motivations and ambitions. Ji Sung as the cold and calculative judge was extremely satisfying to watch, he was the ultimate anti-hero and managed to always keep the viewers hooked on as soon as he would come on screen.

Cha Do Hyun in ‘Kill Me Heal Me’

Ji Sung as Cha Do Hyun in the popular drama ‘Kill Me Heal Me’ is arguably his most popular role for perfectly encompassing the 6 wildly different identities in the drama. Cha Do Hyun is a wealthy businessman with a warmhearted personality who loves to help others. He is the main personality of the body. However, after realising that he suffers from dissociative identity disorder 11 years ago, he has been desperately trying to hide this fact from his family and friends. This was his best work as he managed to bring out the different aspects of Cha Do Hyun’s trauma and pain with the personalities in a beautiful manner and even though it has been 7 years since the drama was released, Ji Sung fans would still go back to it. Compared to his role in ‘The Devil Judge’, Cha Do Hyun is more soft-hearted and cowardly. While he did have a bold persona, it is nothing compared to the rightfully named ‘Devil Judge’ Kang Yo Han.

Cha Joo Hyun in ‘Familiar Wife’

In the 2018 drama, Cha Joo Hyuk is an ordinary bank employee that becomes unhappy with his life mainly because of his family's financial struggle and constantly being pressured by both his wife at home and his direct superior at the office. He ends up with a different life one day, where his wife is now his first love and his previous wife is a colleague at his bank. Ji Sung did a great job of being the childish, hurt and jealous Cha Joo Hyun as he falls in love with his wife again and realises that grass is greener on the other side. Compared to his role in ‘Kill Me Heal Me’, Cha Joo Hyun is a more realistic caricature of a normal person who does the same thing every day and now wants to live the way he always did until he did not.

