Happy Jimin Day: BTS member’s Top 4 enchanting performances from Serendipity to Filter and more

BTS' Jimin born October 13 turns 28 today. He is known for his true talents as an artist. From his amazing dance performance and choreography skills to his melodious singing abilities, BTS' Jimin is famous for being an all-rounder. With his abilities and solo endeavors, the singer, and songwriter has established himself as one of the most important figures in K-Pop. In the 65-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, he is the first Korean solo artist to reach the summit at No.1. Let's look at his Top 4 memorable performances.

BTS’ Jimin’s I Need U performance

During BTS' performance at the 2019 Melon Music Awards show, BTS' Jimin made an appearance to perform the piano rendition of I Need U. Wearing a white costume from head to toe and barefooted, BTS Jimin performed a well-coordinated contemporary dance expressing the true essence of his performance. BTS' Jimin looked beautiful on stage and was cheered on by his fans. Watch his I Need U stage below:

BTS’ Jimin’s Filter performance

BTS' Jimin released Filter as one of his solo songs on BTS' album Map Of The Soul: 7. Through the song, BTS' Jimin expressed different sides of his personality. Fans received a live performance of Filter during One of BTS' online concerts following the release of the group's album. BTS' Jimin showed his true performer side while doing the solo stage performance for Filter. Witness BTS' Jimin's different sides in the performance below:

BTS’ Jimin’s Serendipity performance

One of the most loved songs by BTS' Jimin, Serendipity was released in 2017 in BTS' Love Yourself: Her album. Serendipity helped BTS' Jimin push himself as a vocalist. The song reflects dreamlike qualities, unlocking the conviction, joy, and curiosity surrounding love. The song's lyrics talk about following our dreams, identity, love, and performance. BTS' Jimin performed a solo stage for Serendipity at one of BTS' concerts which you can watch below:

BTS’ Jimin’s performance in Set Me Free Pt.2

BTS' Jimin's official solo debut happened in March 2023 with the release of his single album Face. Containing two singles called Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2, the album was hailed as a masterpiece by fans of BTS' Jimin. He really pushed himself out of his comfort zone to give us some memorable music and dance performances. Set Me Free Pt.2 music video serves as a testament to why BTS' is a true artist and performer at heart. Watch Jimin’s performance in Set Me Free Pt.2 below:

