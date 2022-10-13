Happy Jimin Day: How BTS’ talented member polished his dancing skills over the years

During middle school, he attended Just Dance Academy and learned popping and locking dance. Prior to becoming a trainee, Jimin studied contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts and was a top student in the modern dance department. After a teacher suggested he audition with an entertainment company, it led him to Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC). Once he passed the auditions in 2012, he transferred to Korean Arts High School, graduating in 2014.

After joining BTS:

Jimin debuted as a member of BTS on June 13, 2013, and holds the position of vocalist and dancer in the group. As the group began with a hip-hop concept, he had a strong masculine feel as he danced to songs like ‘No More Dream’. Under BTS, he has released three solo songs: ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. ‘Lie’ was released in 2016, as part of the group's second Korean studio album, ‘Wings’. It was described as stunning and dramatic, conveying dark undertones and emotions that helped reflect the overall concept of the album.

Solo tracks:

Just taking his solo tracks, one can understand how he is able to change his dance forms flawlessly. ‘Serendipity’ is an upbeat, slow-paced song with a lot of beautiful instrumentals. To further enhance the song, Jimin relied on his contemporary dance skills and it was absolutely entrancing. The smooth voice coupled with his smooth moves, it was an absolute killer and many fans still watch his performance to this day.

‘Lie’ has a more sultry feel to it with the R&B style instrumental coupled with the heavy lyrics. While Jimin still used contemporary dance, it was more aggressive and expressive to display the anger and suspicion that the lyrics carry. His dance was enough to make the fans understand the true meaning of the song even if one doesn’t understand the language.

One can truly understand the extent of his abilities when they see his ‘Lie’ performance with J-Hope during MAMA, where he wore a blindfold and still managed to deliver a flawless performance. The dance and tricks still remain etched in the brains of ARMYs forever.

‘Filter’, on the other hand, is a dance song with latin-inspired instrumental and fun lyrics. For this song, Jimin decided to go the ballroom dance route with using salsa, tango and Cha Cha to express the feel of the song and it got ARMYs dancing all day! ‘Filter’, from the group's 2020 studio album, ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, was very different from its predecessor, with a distinct Latin pop-esque flair and lyrics that reflected on the different sides of himself that Jimin shows to the world and those around him.

Different styles of dance:

Being extremely flexible, he has always resorted to amazing stage tricks from the very beginning. From jumping and running on the backs of the members for ‘No More Dream’ to his beautiful jumps in ‘I NEED U’ performance at MAMA 2019. His style has been fluid, cohesive and absolutely enchanting- which makes him the center of attention for all new ARMYs and they end up researching more about the group because of him.

As the group’s discography has been extremely unique- creating songs with different styles of music, it's obvious that the dance style will change too and Jimin does a flawless job of adjusting to all the styles with ease. For example, the soft dance style of ‘Butterfly’ and 'Spring Day’ is embodied by him as he expresses the emotional message behind the song with his moves.

Their most unique song was ‘Black Swan’ as it used a traditional ballet story and orchestra for the song, Jimin completely relied on his contemporary dance style to deliver the message of the song and as seen in the MV and performance, his fluid dance moves always leaves the fans and viewers breathless without a doubt! The song has been described as an emo hip hop song that derives its style from trap drum beats and doleful lo-fi-style guitar instrumentation. Featuring cloud rap and a catchy hook, the song is built around an instrumental refrain. Some music critics identified it as an R&B ballad.

Even their latest English releases like ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission To Dance’ have an upbeat, 70s- 80s feel to it and it reflects on the dance style as well- which Jimin delivered extremely well. In ‘Dynamite’, he brought the 70s dance style with the long stretches and head-bobbing choreography while ‘Butter’ felt like a Michael Jackson tribute and he emulated that dance extremely well, as always.

His singing style:

Besides dance, Jimin is an extremely talented vocalist. Jimin's vocals have been described as delicate and sweet. He is regarded as an exceptional dancer among the members of the group and in K-pop in general. He is often praised for his smooth and elegant movements as well as his charm on stage.

