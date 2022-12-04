Happy Jin Day: Take a look at 7 heartwarming and stirring moments of BTS’ ‘mathyung’ moments

‘Mathyung’ means the oldest brother, which is the opposite of a ‘maknae’ and this term, in K-Pop, is usually used for the oldest member of the group. In BTS, Jin is the oldest member and according to Korean culture, the oldest person receives the most amount of authority as well as responsibilities and is to be treated with the utmost respect. While the members always treat him with respect, he has also created an environment where they can feel comfortable, joke around or even prank him. He is the true moodmaker of the group with the way he lifts and encourages his brothers. He is always seen fighting playfully, joking around and just being a kid, especially with the maknae line- Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Kim released his first independent song, the digital track Tonight. He made his official debut as a solo artist in October 2022, with the release of the single The Astronaut. Apart from singing, Jin appeared as a host on multiple South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea along with his bandmates, for his contributions to Korean culture.

About The Astronaut:

Titled The Astronaut, and co-written by Jin and British rock band Coldplay, the single and its accompanying music video were released on October 28. Later that same day, Jin performed the song live with Coldplay during their concert in Buenos Aires as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour—the show was broadcast live to cinemas worldwide in over 70 countries. On October 21, BIGHIT MUSIC made Tonight, Abyss and Super Tuna available on streaming services worldwide as official singles under his name—all three songs were originally released for free on SoundCloud and YouTube only.

Here are some of our favorite moments shared by the birthday king and his members :-

1. RM and Jin

Being the oldest member, Jin acts as a wall of confidence for RM as the latter is the leader and carries a lot of burdens. They sometimes act and argue like a married couple, which is a hilarious thing to see and they get along amazingly. One time they went on live to talk about everyday things and were eating jajangmyeon (Black Bean Noodles), by that time they began laughing over simple things like imitating Suga and some other inside jokes. While we couldn’t understand half the time, seeing them laugh was just the best.

2. Suga and Jin

Suga has only one older brother (by 3 months) in the group and that’s Jin and it’s evident as they interact with each other. Many times Suga takes care of Jin and vice versa. One particular time that sticks out is when Suga had his shoulder surgery and Jin took care of him as they continued with their activities.

3. J-Hope and Jin

They are the two sunshines of the group and have the best interactions all the time. In recent times, J-Hope received awards at the MAMA Awards 2022 and he called Jin to talk to ARMYs. After receiving the 'MAMA Platinum Award’, J-Hope made a surprise phone call with member Jin, who is about to enlist. Jin said, "I won't be able to see you at an official event for a while, but I'll come out with good music next time."

4. V and Jin

They have had their fights but their love for each other overcomes everything. Once V said that he was on a diet, so he had no energy and didn’t know dieting was this hard, always tired, always sleepy, always low energy. When he doesn’t eat, he becomes like this with no energy from having food. Seeing this, Jin spammed his V-Live with sweet messages and encouragement.

5. Jimin and Jin

They are like Tom and Jerry but they always create a fun environment for everyone else. Once when Jimin was in the hospital for overexhaustion, after he left, Jin took him out for a drink and a meal, giving him positive energy and encouraging messages.

6. Jungkook and Jin

This duo is one of the best duos in BTS. When they both are together they release crackhead energy….They love each other very much. Jin and Jungkook are just like brothers even though they aren't related by blood! Jin takes care of Jungkook as if Jungkook is his own child. They diss each other like they are enemies. Jin shares almost all the time a little bit of his food with Jungkook. Best is annoying RM as they eat noodles in the hotel room together.

7. BTS with Jin

In contrast, BTS members take care of Jin. Once they had a graduation ceremony for Jin before their activities and did it in the best way possible. They got a cake and did the whole nine yards, constantly praising him for being a good student and what not.

