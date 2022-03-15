Happy JinJin Day: Make your best painting and we’ll reveal if ASTRO’s rapper will love it too

JinJin debuted as part of the 6-member boy group Astro on February 23, 2016. Their first EP ‘Spring Up’ has five songs including the title track ‘Hide & Seek’. In July 2016, JinJin was featured in Eric Nam's song ‘Can't Help Myself’ performance stages. In November 2018, JinJin was featured in tvN Asia's ‘Wok the World’. JinJin joined the cast in Hong Kong. In May 2020, Jinjin composed one of the side tracks in their seventh EP Gateway, titled ‘Lights On’. In March 2021, JinJin began hosting the DIVE Studios podcast Unboxing alongside PENTAGON's Kino. In December 2021, JinJin was credited as a composer, lyricist and arranger of ‘Villain’ — a single included in the first mini album for South Korean boy group TRENDZ. Fantagio also confirmed in December that JinJin and band-mate Rocky will form ASTRO’s second sub-unit called ‘Jinjin & Rocky’. On January 17, JinJin & Rocky officially debuted with the EP ‘Restore’ and its lead single, ‘Just Breath’. The EP contains five songs of various genres—two songs sung by Jinjin & Rocky, two solo songs sung by Rocky and one song sung by JinJin that features Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung. JinJin and Rocky were actively involved in the production of all songs.

