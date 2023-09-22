Happy Jinyoung Day: Know everything about GOT7 idol to K-dramas sensation

Jinyoung, a multifaceted talent and a vital member of the renowned K-pop group GOT7, is a true standout in the world of entertainment. His exceptional abilities span not only as a captivating vocalist but also as an accomplished songwriter, actor, and all-around entertainer. Jinyoung, born on September 22, 1994, is a member of the popular boy band GOT7 and the boy band duo JJ Project. He began his career in the entertainment industry with his acting debut in the drama Dream High 2 in 2012. Although he started with supporting roles, he eventually secured a lead role in He Is Psychometric in 2019. Jinyoung also ventured into the world of film, making his debut in the independent movie A Stray Goat in 2016. On his birthday, let's take a moment to appreciate his remarkable journey in the entertainment industry.

JJ Project- Jinyoung and JayB

Their story began in 2009 when Lim Jae Beom and Park Jinyoung successfully auditioned for JYP Entertainment, starting their training journey. In January 2012, they made their acting debut together in the KBS drama Dream High 2, adopting the stage names JB and Jr. They later transitioned to Jay B and Jinyoung.

On May 8, 2012, JYP Entertainment officially introduced the new duo, JJ Project, which made their debut with the single album Bounce on May 20, 2012. The album reached #8 on the Gaon Album Chart, and the music video for the title track garnered over 1 million views on YouTube within two days. On August 18 and 19 in 2012, JJ Project participated in the JYP Nation concert.

As they continued their careers, JJ Project briefly transitioned into acting once more, appearing in MBC's drama When a Man Falls in Love in April 2013. However, their focus shifted as they prepared for their second album and became part of JYPE's new boy band project group. On July 31, 2017, they released Verse 2, an EP featuring self-composed and self-written songs that explore the concerns of young people. Verse 2 made an impressive debut, reaching the second spot on both the Gaon Album Chart and the Billboard World Albums chart. As the year wrapped up, Billboard recognized Verse 2 as the fifth-best K-pop album of 2017. Additionally, it received nominations in the album category at the Golden Disc Awards, with JJ Project also earning a nomination for the popularity award. In 2019, Verse 2 received further accolades when it was included in Billboard's list of the 25 greatest K-pop albums of the 2010s.

GOT7

On January 16, 2014, Jinyoung marked his debut as a vocalist in JYP Entertainment's fresh boy group, GOT7. This dynamic group consists of seven talented members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung himself, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. Shortly after their debut, they released their first EP on January 20. Notably, Jinyoung played a pivotal role by choreographing one of the songs, Follow Me.

In March of the same year, Jinyoung took on the role of an official host for M Countdown, alongside Shinee's Key, fellow group member BamBam, and CNBLUE's Jung-shin. However, in March 2016, he stepped down from his MC position to concentrate on GOT7's activities, which included their inaugural worldwide concert tour, The Fly Tour. In late 2014, GOT7 expanded their horizons by signing with Sony Music Entertainment Japan and venturing into the Japanese market. They released their debut Japanese-language single, Around the World, and returned to South Korea a month later to launch their first full-length studio album, Identify, which soared to the top of the charts. The group continued their success in 2016, making a significant impact in the Japanese market with a full-length Japanese studio album titled Moriagatteyo, which debuted at number three on the Oricon Albums Chart.

Advertisement

Their fifth Korean EP, Flight Log: Departure, and their second full-length studio album, Flight Log: Turbulence, both achieved chart-topping success. In July 2020, Jinyoung hosted an online fan meeting called Hear, Here to celebrate the release of his photobook of the same name. Notably, in January 2021, the group bid farewell to JYP Entertainment as their contract with the agency came to an end, marking a new chapter in their careers.

He made his solo debut on July 29, 2021, with the song Dive which was self-composed. In November 2022, the singer delighted fans with the exciting announcement of his solo album, set to be released in January 2023, marking the special occasion of his 10th debut anniversary. The much-anticipated extended play, fittingly named Chapter 0: With, officially dropped on January 18, 2023.

In the wake of the album's release, Jinyoung embarked on a series of fan concerts titled Rendezvous: Secret Meeting Between You and Me. These performances took him on a journey across various locations, spanning South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Taiwan. These concerts provided a unique opportunity for Jinyoung to establish a close connection with his devoted fans before his military enlistment which took place on May 8th 2023.

Jinyoung’s acting journey

Jinyoung has been steadily building his reputation as a promising Korean drama actor since his debut in 2012. Notably, in 2015, he took on a supporting role in the drama This is My Love, which aired on JTBC. The following year, in 2016, Jinyoung landed the male lead role in the independent film A Stray Goat, directed by Cho Jae-min.

In September 2016, he continued to showcase his acting talent by taking on a supporting role in the drama The Legend of the Blue Sea, where he portrayed the teenage version of Lee Min-ho's character, the series' protagonist. It was a notable role that demonstrated his versatility as an actor.

In December 2018, Jinyoung achieved a significant milestone in his acting career when he secured his first lead role in the fantasy rom-com drama He Is Psychometric, alongside Kim Kwon, Kim Da Som, and Shin Ye Eun.

In 2020, Jinyoung continued to shine on the small screen with his appearance in the television series When My Love Blooms, sharing the screen with Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Bo Young, and Jeon So Nee. He also made his mark in the movie industry with a role in Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, where he portrayed the youngest member of a team of spies dedicated to overseas missions.

Advertisement

In July of the same year, Jinyoung took on the main lead role in the legal drama The Devil Judge, co-starring alongside Ji Sung as associate judge Kim Ga-on. Then, on July 22, 2021, he was confirmed to appear in K-drama Yumi's Cells season 1 and 2 as Yoo Ba Bi, alongside Kim Go Eun. This series, based on the popular webtoon of the same name, premiered in September and garnered attention from viewers. Notably, in December 2022, he also starred in A Christmas Carol, showcasing his continuous growth and dedication to his craft as an actor.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Jinyoung to enlist for mandatory military service on May 8 without separate event; Agency confirms