'Happy JK Day 2022' takes over Worldwide trends as BTS' Jungkook's fans make meaningful donations in his name

Happy Jungkook Day to all the ARMYs in the world! BTS' Jungkook's fans celebrate this occasion on January 9 every year because Jungkook marked this date as 'Jungkook Day' a few years ago. Since then, the 9th of January has been celebrated by the fandom as his day!

'Happy JK Day 2022' and 'Our Golden Star JK' occupied the top Worldwide trends as they trended at number 1 and number 2, respectively. ARMYs worldwide showered Jungkook with love, prayers and good wishes for his health, happiness and future. They celebrated their favourite artist on this day by trending, donating to organizations, streaming his songs, and doing support projects for him.

Not just that, ARMYs made many meaningful donations in Jungkook's name to celebrate this day! Jungkook's Union of fanbases, GoldenJKUnion, made an event in their local diner 'Happy Smiles' and donated bags of toys to 40 underprivileged children in Jungkook's name to bring smiles on their faces!

Jungkook's U.S fanbase, USAJUNGKOOK, and their team made donations to St.Jude Medical Center for research and treatment of children with pediatric cancer. Happy JK day everyone!

