Happy Jo Bo Ah day: Top 4 best roles essayed by Tale Of The Nine Tailed star that showcase her acting talent

Jo Bo Ah was born on August 22, 1991, in Daejeon, South Korea. The actress made her acting debut in 2011 with a small role in the daily sitcom I Live in Cheongdam-dong on the cable channel JTBC. She got her first major role in 2012 as a former rich girl who falls for a rocker in tvN's coming-of-age series Shut Up Flower Boy Band. And now she has become one of the most celebrated actresses in South Korea. Her works are diverse in many genres, primarily focusing on romance, but the actress has experimented with other genres such as action and thriller as well.

1. Tale Of The Nine Tailed

At the top of the list stands one of the most acclaimed K-dramas in recent years, Tale Of The Nine Tailed. This modern-day fantasy drama narrates the tale of Yi Yeon, played by Lee Dong Wook, a Gumiho, or nine-tailed fox, who has surrendered his role as the spirit of Baekdudaegan to reunite with his long-lost love, Ah Eum, who passed away centuries ago. Despite encountering multiple individuals named Ah Eum, none of them possess the fox bead he had entrusted to her before her untimely demise.

Meanwhile, Ji Ah, portrayed by Jo Bo Ah, is driving him to his wits' end. Ji Ah is a producer of shows centered around the supernatural and is unwavering in her determination to track him down. Additionally, she is on a quest to uncover the truth behind her parents' disappearance following a peculiar traffic accident two decades ago. Ji Ah emerges as a resolute and formidable character in the series, unwavering in her desires and unafraid to chase after them. She stands ready to confront challenges and take risks, all in pursuit of her goals. Jo Bo Ah's portrayal of Ji Ah has been nothing short of exceptional, captivating the hearts of fans. Within the K-drama's narrative, Jo Bo Ah assumes various roles, including Ji Ah, Ji Ah possessed by Imoogi, Ah Eum, and Ah Eum possessed by Imoogi, a testament to her remarkable versatility.

2. My strange hero

My Strange Hero narrates the tale of Kang Bok Soo, portrayed by Yoo Seung Ho, who gets expelled from school on charges of bullying and violence. Years later, as an adult, he returns to the same school seeking revenge. However, he finds himself entangled once more with his first love from that period, Son Soo Jung, played by Jo Bo Ah. Son Soo Jung is a short-term instructor at Seol Song High School. Despite once being the kind-hearted class president and the top student, she now faces life's hardships, struggling with rent, living expenses, teacher certification exams, and her grandmother’s hospital fees. When she crosses paths with the returning student Kang Bok Soo, her life takes an even more challenging turn.

3. Forest

The K-drama revolves around a man who possesses everything but a heart and a woman who has lost everything except her heart. The story follows their journey of love after a chance meeting in a mysterious forest, as they embark on a quest to unveil the secrets of the forest and their own lives. Park Hae Jin portrays Kang San Hyuk, an elite specialist at an investment firm, driven by an unwavering determination to amass 1 trillion won in personal assets. Jo Bo Ah takes on her first-ever doctor role as Jung Young Jae, a gifted surgeon. Despite her seemingly perfect exterior and her passionate disposition, Jung Young Jae is haunted by past traumas that lead her to a life-altering incident within the enigmatic forest.

4. Military Prosecutor Doberman

Military Prosecutor Doberman narrates the journey of two military prosecutors who initially choose their career paths for contrasting reasons, only to find themselves uniting against evil. Ahn Bo Hyun takes on the role of Do Bae Man, an indifferent prosecutor motivated solely by money, while Jo Bo Ah portrays Cha Woo In, an heiress turned military prosecutor driven by revenge. This role for Jo Bo Ah is a departure from her usual romance genre, as it combines action, military themes, and crime. The show adopts a darker tone, delving into sensitive subjects and featuring intense scenes that reveal a completely different side of the actress.

Jo Bo Ah is soon set to star in the upcoming fantasy-romance K-drama Destined with You starring her and Rowoon. The K-drama is set to release on August 23.

