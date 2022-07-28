Happy Jo In Sung Day: 3 best moments of his character ‘Jang Jae Yeol’ from ‘It’s Okay That’s Love’

Jo In Sung’s character in ‘Its Okay That’s Love’ was of Jang Jae Yeol, who is a bestselling mystery fiction novelist and radio DJ. Because of his troubled past and obsessive–compulsive disorder, Jae Yeol can only sleep in his own bathtub. From his first meeting with psychiatrist Ji Hae Soo (Gong Hyo Jin) on a talk show, they have had a combative relationship. When noise from ongoing construction beside his house interrupts his writing, and he learns that Hae Soo is currently a tenant living in a building he owns in Hongdae, Jae Yeol temporarily moves in with her and her housemates because of his fascination with her. As the two fall in love, they must later come to grips with Jae Yeol's undiagnosed schizophrenia.

Warning: Mentions of schizophrenia, suicide, murder, abuse

His character development

Jang Jae Yeol is a pompous and arrogant man who is very confident in his skills and it's evident in all the conversations he has. He is also aware of his effect on women and tends to turn on the charm wherever he goes but all that fails when he comes across Ji Hae Soo, he is able to gain perspective on his life and his habits. By the end, he became a more mellowed out version of himself.

His relationship with Han Kang Woo (EXO’s D.O)

Jang Jae Yeol has attachment issues but he found himself drawn to Han Kang Woo because he reminded him of himself and he was set out to help him in ways he’d want to be helped when he was that age. It was, however, revealed that Han Kang Woo is a product of schizophrenia and since then, the trouble Han Kang Woo got in was directly proportional to his childhood trauma taking a physical form. This gives the viewers a closer view into schizophrenia, its origin as well as the different types of it.

His past

As previously mentioned, Jae Yeol had a less-than-convenient childhood and as he had suppressed all the painful memories, he channeled the rage into his work, making him a successful writer but the unhealthy outlet led to a number of problems but one of the marks of his trauma was in the form of his older brother who blamed his for all the misfortunes he suffered because unlike Jae Yeol, Jae Beom lives with his skeletons. served eleven years in prison after being found guilty of killing their abusive stepfather. Jae Beom has maintained his innocence through the years, but after being released, he repeatedly stabs his brother, and gets sentenced to another 30 months in jail. Violent and unstable, Jae-beom can't wait to get out of prison and get his revenge on Jae Yeol, whom he believes is the real murderer.

