Happy Jung Yong Hwa Day: Exploring the CNBLUE member’s acting prowess feat ‘Heartstrings’ & more

Born in 1989, Jung Yong Hwa turns 33 today! While many know him as the leader, lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of the rock band CNBLUE. However, along with his successful music career (both as a part of CNBLUE and as a soloist), Jung Yong Hwa is also a talented actor! In fact, he actually made his debut as an actor in the same year that the band debuted in South Korea.

To celebrate the talented star’s birthday, we’re taking a look at some of his roles which show his acting prowess through the years.

You’re Beautiful (2009)

Marking Jung Yong Hwa’s first acting role, ‘You’re Beautiful’ aired on SBS in 2009. The show follows a fictional band of musicians, and how their dynamic changes when a girl (Park Shin Hye), posing as her twin brother joins the band. In ‘You’re Beautiful’, Jung Yong Hwa took on the role of Kang Shin Woo, the band’s warm and gentle bassist, keyboardist, and rapper.

This role went on to win him the New Star Award at the 2009 SBS Drama Awards, and the Popularity Award at the 2020 Korea Drama Awards.

Heartstrings (2011)

Reuniting Jung Yong Hwa with his ‘You’re Beautiful’ co-star Park Shin Hye, ‘Heartstrings’ aired on MBC in 2011. The show saw him taking on the lead role of Lee Shin, the lead singer and guitarist of a band called ‘The Stupid’. This drama shows love, friendship, and dreams, as it follows the students of a performing arts college. Just like his debut drama, ‘Heartstrings’ too, helped in increasing Jung Yong Hwa’s popularity.

With his role in ‘Heartstrings’, Jung Yong Hwa bagged the Best New Actor award at the 2011 MBC Drama Awards, as well as the Hallyu Star Award at the 2012 APAN Star Awards, along with a nomination for Most Popular Actor (TV) at the 2012 Baeksang Arts Awards.

The Three Musketeers (2014)

Bringing him positive reviews for his acting skills from critics and producers alike, 2014 saw Jung Yong Hwa taking the lead role in the period action drama, ‘The Three Musketeers’ as Park Dal Hyang (based on d’Artagnan). This drama was loosely based on Alexandre Dumas' 1844 novel of the same name, and followed three Joseon-era adventurers.