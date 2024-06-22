Jung Yonghwa, born on June 22, 1989, is a multifaceted artist renowned for his talents as both a musician and an actor. As the leader of the popular South Korean rock band CNBLUE, Yonghwa's career in the entertainment industry is marked by his exceptional musical abilities, which include singing and songwriting. His massive contribution to the group has culminated in a remarkable journey filled with achievements and popularity.

Moreover, the artist is also known for his exceptional acting abilities and for starring in some of the most renowned projects, which are celebrated even years after their release. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s look back at the artist’s phenomenal journey throughout the years.

Journey with CNBLUE

Yonghwa's passion for music began at an early age. He learned to play various musical instruments, including the guitar and piano, which later became central to his career. Consumed by his passion for music, he pursued his dreams by moving to Japan, where he honed his skills and gained valuable experience performing in the Japanese indie music scene. It was during this period that Yonghwa, along with his bandmates, laid the foundation for what would become CNBLUE.

From performing in the streets of Japan to live clubs, the members, including Yonghwa, endured years of hard work to gain invaluable experiences. They have often expressed that their journey in the beginning of their career was tough but equally rewarding. The group finally made their debut in Japan in 2009 with the mini-album Now or Never. The album was recorded entirely in English. However, it did not turn out to be much of a success and failed to reach a wider audience.

In 2010, the group signed with FNC Entertainment and officially made their debut in South Korea with the hit single I'm a Loner. Yonghwa's distinctive voice and charismatic stage presence played a crucial role in the band's rapid rise to fame. As the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, he became the face of CNBLUE, captivating audiences with his emotive performances and songwriting prowess.

Furthermore, Yonghwa has also contributed as a songwriter for the group and has composed several notable singles, including In My Head, Where You Are, and I'm Sorry. Among his compositions, Can't Stop from the group's fifth EP stands out for its exceptional reception, earning rave reviews from critics and K-pop fans alike.

Venture into the acting world

Yonghwa stepped into the world of acting in 2009 when he was cast in the popular South Korean drama You're Beautiful. He portrayed the character Kang Shin Woo, a sweet and gentle band member of the fictional group A.N. Jell, who harbors a secret crush on the female lead. The show was a phenomenal success and garnered a massive cult following.

Moreover, the artist’s performance was well-received, earning him praise for his natural acting skills and endearing on-screen presence. This role marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

In 2011, he starred in the romantic comedy Heartstrings, playing the role of Lee Shin, a talented guitarist and university student. The drama reunited him with his co-star Park Shin Hye from You’re Beautiful, and their chemistry was once again a highlight of the show. Interestingly, the actor was offered a role in The Heirs as well, but he declined it for the reason that the audience would be bored of watching him with Park Shin Hye for the third time.

Yonghwa went on to star in several K-dramas, such as Marry Him If You Dare, The Three Musketeers, The Package, Sell Your Haunted House, and more. He made his big screen debut with the Chinese movie Cook Up a Storm in 2017. The actor’s most recent work is Brain Works, released in 2023, starring Cha Tae Hyun, Kwak Sun Young, and Ye Ji Won.

Variety show success

Apart from singing and acting, Yonghwa is also an amazing entertainer who woos his fans just with his lovable personality. He has appeared in various variety shows throughout his career and his first show was Sunday Sunday Night, following his successful acting debut. He was also cast as MC for Inkigayo and variety talk show Night After Night in 2010.

The artist also participated in the popular show We Got Married and was paired with Seohyun of Girls' Generation, acting as a virtual wedded couple.



Jung Yonghwa continues to be an inspiring figure in the South Korean entertainment industry for the younger generation. It is expected that the fans will get to see more from the celebrity in the future.

