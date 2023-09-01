Happy Jungkook Day: From Seven’s record-breaking release to ruling Billboard charts and more

Jungkook made his K-pop industry debut as a member of the global megastar boy group BTS in 2013. BTS is currently under Bighit Music, a subsidiary of HYBE. As a BTS member, Jungkook has sung three solo songs titled Begin from BTS' 2016 album Wings, Euphoria from BTS' 2018 Love Yourself: Answer compilation album, and My Time from BTS' 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7. All three songs tell stories from his life. Euphoria and My Time were the first and second longest charting tracks on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

BTS' Jungkook's Solo activities

His solo debut single, Seven featuring Latto, an American rapper was released in July 2023. Seven has been creating waves across the music industry with its record-breaking success. The song debuted at #1 on the US Hot100, Global 200, and Global Excl. US charts. Jungkook was the only Korean solo artist to achieve this feat. He is the second BTS member after Jimin to top the Hot100 chart. Prior to this, Jungkook was also announced as the Global Ambassador for Calvin Klein in March 2023, creating a chaotic hot mess in the fandom. Prior to his official solo debut as an artist, Jungkook collaborated and worked on many solo projects with other artists and as a BTS member. In 2018, Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth for a duet performance of Charlie's We Don't Talk Anymore single at an award show. In 2020, as a part of BTS' 7-year anniversary celebrations, also called FESTA, he released a self-produced song Still With You on SoundCloud.

More solo activities

In February 2022, Jungkook sang Stay Alive, a soundtrack for 7Fates: Chakho, a BTS-based Webtoon. Stay Alive gave Jungkook his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot100, debuting at #95 along with a first top 10 entry on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. The Korean soundtrack became the first in history to debut on the Official Singles Chart in the U.K. Following this he released My You, another self-produced song. He also appeared as a featured artist for a new single Left and Right with Charlie Puth. In November 2022, He released Dreamers, this song made Jungkook the first ever Korean artist to sing an official theme song and perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup.

Later on prior to his official solo debut, Still With You and My You were made available to the fans as official singles under his name. Both the songs were released on music streaming platforms globally. Seven by Jungkook becomes the first ever K-pop soloist song to be on the Billboard Charts for 6 consecutive weeks. The song crossed 500 million streams becoming the fastest song on Spotify to record this feat. In total, Jungkook became the fastest K-pop solo artist to cross 2 Billion Spotify streams, creating history as he should.

