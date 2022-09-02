Happy Jungkook Day: How BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin and V wished their maknae on his 25th birthday

Jungkook Day, the celebration of the BTS’ member’s birthday, is a worldwide festival every year and him turning 25 was no less than a global party. While fan-made projects and commemoration drives were carried out, the other six BTS members did not shy away from showing their love. Here’s what they did.

RM:

Jungkook’s boy crush, RM posted a photo of Jungkook downing churros and wrote, “Happy birthday, dummy Jungkook sshwi” and tagged him on his Instagram story.

Jin:

In true Kim Seokjin style, he went ahead and sent in a cheeky birthday wish by writing, “Hey Jungkook Happy Birthday. If you want to hear more details, call me.” Wanting the first person to share his love with his members, he also went ahead and visited Jungkook at his house, bringing gifts and adding adorable chaos to his live broadcast.

SUGA:

Member SUGA’s wishes were anticipated by everyone and the BTS ARMYs began trending ‘ItsSUGAHyung’ as is customary and were happy to find him on Twitter saying, “Our maknae Kookie, happy birthday. Have a happy day”. He further added hashtags #ItsSugaHyung #JUNGKOOKDAY #TheWeatherIsNice making it funnier for the fans.

J-Hope:

Ever the sweetheart, J-Hope shared more treasures from his ‘Hope Film’ including a video of him grooving. In the midst of all this, he ended up using a hashtag that said ‘September Husband’ which was not meant for Jungkook, leaving the fans in splits.

Jimin:

While Jimin had already shared an anticipatory update on Weverse a day before the birthday, he also visited Jungkook as revealed by the singer himself during his broadcast. Sharing photos from his visit, Jimin also teased the ARMYs and gave them a peek at his cake.

V:

Having just returned from a trip to New York, V did not forget to share a much-loved wish for the youngest member. Giving a peek at their boxing match that was previously promised, V shared a black and white video of the two sparrings. Funnily enough, instead of using hashtags like he probably intended, V ended up using the @ symbol making everyone wonder if he forgot how to use the social media site.

