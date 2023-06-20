Happy Kang Tae Oh Day: Looking back at his characters in Extraordinary Attorney Woo vs Run On

June 20 is Kang Tae Oh’s birthday so let’s celebrate the talented actor and his incredible acting skills by comparing the two characters. Together with the members of the actor group 5urprise, Kang Tae Oh made his acting debut in the web series After School. 5urprise was formed by talent agency Fantagio. In 2015, he appeared in supporting roles on the MBC weekend drama Flower of Queen.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo:

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a drama that tells the story of Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), a new lawyer at a large law firm who is both brilliant and on the autism spectrum at the same time. In the most recent episode, Woo Young Woo, which began with a nationwide audience rating of 0.95% (Nielsen Korea, based on paid households), maintained its highest viewership rating and reaped the benefits of the conclusion. Kang Tae Oh portrayed Lee Junho, a member of the litigation team at the law firm Hanbada. He is well-known for his friendly demeanor and friendly appearance, and he had a warm romance storyline with Woo Young Woo.

Lee Junho:

It’s no secret that his character in Extraordinary Attorney Woo was a big hit amongst Korean and international fans for being the ideal male lead- sweet, handsome and affected by the female lead at times. His gestures, expressions and lines made him even more popular amongst the viewers. They liked that he treated Woo Young Woo like an equal and helped her without judging her, right from the beginning. He also expressed his feelings well during the course of their relationship.

Run On:

In this drama, he played the role of Lee Yeong Hwa and he was paired opposite Girls Generation’s Sooyoung. Yeong Hwa, jovial and childlike, is the only one who can warm Dan Ah's icy heart. He is an art student at a college who gives away his paintings to a nearby cafe. He uses his paintings to express his emotions in his own unique way. He is more bright and young here, carrying his heart on his sleeve and it shows through the course of the drama.

