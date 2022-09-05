Happy Kim Hye Soo Day: Glancing at the veteran actress’ decorated career feat. ‘Signal’, ‘Hyena’ and more

Kim Hye Soo was one of the most popular teen stars in the 1980s and 1990s. She is known for her headstrong independence and regularly playing strong-willed, sophisticated women. Kim Hye Soo began her career in an advertisement for Nestlé Milo in 1985. She made her film debut as a leading actress in the film ‘Kambo’ (1986), for which she received her first accolade as Best New Actress at 1987 Baeksang Arts Awards.

She was the youngest winner of the Blue Dragon Film Award for Best Leading Actress in First Love (1993). Her most commercially successful role was ‘Madam Jeong’ in the crime film ‘Tazza: The High Rollers’ (2006), which also won her third Blue Dragon Film Award for Best Actress. Aside from her performances in films, she has appeared in many successful television series, including ‘Partner’ (1994-1998), ‘Did We Really Love?’ (1999), ‘Jang Hee Bin’ (2002), ‘The Queen of Office’ (2013), ‘Signal’ (2016), ‘Hyena’ (2020), and ‘Juvenile Justice’ (2022).

The drama follows criminal profiler Park Hae Young (Lee Je Hoon) who solves a kidnapping case involving a culprit who apparently disappeared after the crime with a mysterious walkie-talkie he picks up. The success of this case triggers the formation of a long-term cold case team, led by Det. Cha Soo Hyun (Kim Hye Soo), who has searched for her long-lost mentor, Det. Lee Jae Han (Cho Jin Woong), over the past 15 years. With the help of Jae Han, the person at the other end of the walkie-talkie, Hae Young solves other cold cases that had remained unsolved for years while also helping Jae Han help solve other cases. Unintended consequences due to the changes in the past follow. Kim Hye Soo as Cha Soo Hyun is an absolute treat to watch as she navigates through the scenes with such grace and strength, gripping the audience till the very end.

The Queen of Office

Based on the 2007 Japanese drama ‘Pride of the Temp’, the comedy/drama series uses the modern Korean workplace culture as a backdrop and revolves around charismatic perfect employee Miss Kim, who's good at everything that even her bosses are a little afraid of her. Playing Miss Kim, who is uptight, strange and confident, Kim Hye Soo does extremely well to bring those emotions to the screen. Her squabbles with her colleagues as well as her attitude towards her company keeps the audience at the edge of their seats throughout!

Hyena

‘Hyena’ deals with lawyers at Song & Kim who only work for the richest 1% of society. Jung Geum Ja (Kim Hye Soo) is a swashbuckling lawyer who crosses the boundaries of law and lawlessness, justice and injustice, ethics and corruption. Armed with the strongest survival instincts, she is a true hyena that chases after money and success no matter what it takes. Yoon Hee Jae (Ju Ji Hoon) is her polar opposite rival. He is a pedigreed and elite lawyer who is confident in his abilities. He possesses a brilliant mind that is wrapped around his ego, but he misses the grit of Geum Ja and gets outsmarted by her on many occasions. Here, she has a more crass approach to her character and sometimes, it makes her seem evil but everything she does, has an ulterior motive to it. Her sad background story has the people rooting for her. Her chemistry with Ju Ji Hoon is just the cherry on top!

‘Juvenile Justice’ follows the story of Shim Eun Seok (Kim Hye Soo), an elite judge with a cold and distant personality, who is known for her dislike of juveniles, as she becomes a newly appointed judge of a juvenile court in the Yeonhwa District. There, she breaks customs and administers her own ways of punishing the offenders. She has to deal with and balance her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases while discovering what being an adult truly means. Here, she has a more gray approach, which keeps the audience confused but her heartbreaking backstory ties all the stories together. Her one-liners and rage translates amazingly on screen!

ALSO READ: EXO’s Xiumin aka Kim Minseok announces solo debut with ‘Brand New’ mini-album releasing on THIS date

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

Which is your favourite Kim Hye Soo drama? Let us know in the comments below.