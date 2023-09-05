Happy Kim Hye Soo Day: Top 4 memorable roles as strong female lead from Juvenile Justice to Signal

Kim Hye Soo is a legendary actress who has built her filmography for many years. She was a well known teen star in the 1980s and 1990s. Her first lead role was in Kambo, which was released in 1986, earning her the Best New Actress on Baeksang Arts Awards. She went on to win for films like First Love and Tazza: The High Rollers. She also acted in dramas like Partners, Did We Really Love?, The Queen Of Office, Signal, Hyena, Juvenile Justice and Under The Queen’s Umbrella.

Here are some Kim Hye Soo’s best lead roles:

Cha Soo Hyun in Signal:

The 2016 procedural thriller drama is known to be one of the highest rated dramas in cable television history as it peaked 12 percent because of its unique storyline. The drama follows a criminal profiler Park Hae Young (Lee Je Hoon) who comes across an old walkie talkie after chasing down a case. He ends up talking to Detective Lee Jae Han (Cho Jin Woong) in the past and they help each other in their cases as they are in two different timelines, causing the past and present to change. This has also caused Detective Cha Soo Hyun (Kim Hye Soo) to look for Lee Jae Han, who had been missing for 15 years. Cha Soo Hyun is the first woman police officer in the Seoul Police station and is also the leader of the cold case squad. She is strong, independent, head strong and a great detective.

Jung Geum Ja in Hyena:

Kim Hye Soo in Hyena is totally iconic as she is a crass, honest and money-grubbing lawyer. She uses her sharp wits to earn her wins. But on the flip side, she is also a talented person who takes chances on people who actually need help. Her chemistry with Ju Ji Hoon’s character Yoon Hee Jae was absolutely amazing. Their romantic storyline was chaotic, funny and sweet at the same time.

Shim Eun Seok in Juvenile Justice:

The Netflix original drama Juvenile Justice, which premiered in 2022, is about various juvenile crimes that arise when a judge who despises juvenile offenders is appointed to the juvenile division of the district court. Kim Hye Soo's ability to act could be seen in her role as Shim Eun Seok, who, in spite of being a judge who despises juveniles, can't neglect the shamefulness of the maltreatment and shows the young offenders everything that the law can manage. Despite the fact that she shed no tears, it was likely the most emotionally draining role for her. Despite the fact that she talked about various heavy topics and her outbursts through just her lines that were said without any waterworks, she resonated extraordinarily with the viewers.

Queen Hwaryeong in Under The Queen’s Umbrella:

It is the tale of a violent royal battle during a troublesome time as the princes participate in a savage fight for imperial training. Queen Hwaryeong is a fiercely protective mother who is always looking out for her children. Despite some of them being troublemakers, she leaves everything for them. In the story, one can see how she is a mother first and a queen next.

