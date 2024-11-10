Happy Kim Hye Yoon Day: Revisiting actress’ iconic moments in hit dramas like Lovely Runner, Extraordinary You, more

Before propelling to mainstream stardom with Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon showcased her outstanding acting skills in Extraordinary You, SKY Castle, Snowdrop, and more. She is best known for her versatility and the ability to meticulously synchronize with any role. As the actress turns 28 today, let’s celebrate with a revisit to some of her iconic on-screen moments.

Kim Hye Yoon’s ‘Sunjae-ya’ in Lovely Runner

In Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon played the female lead Im Sol, a passionate fan of Ryu Sun Jae, a top K-pop idol, played by Byeon Woo Seok. Her chemistry with the actor was the talk of the town for weeks, even leading to real-life dating rumors.

Kim Hye Yoon had many standout moments in this fantasy rom-com drama, but the most iconic of them all was her famous line, "Sunjae-ya."

Throughout the drama, she called out Ryu Sun Jae's name in a particular tone, which quickly became a viral sensation. Fans even created compilation videos of all the clips where she is seen calling his name. During public events, fans requested her to reenact the famous "Sunjae-ya," and the actress brilliantly delivered, even explaining the variations in her tone as her character's story arc progressed.

The line became so popular that even Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon recreated it during a talk show. There's also a clip of fans chanting "Sunjae-ya" upon seeing Byeon Woo Seok at the airport.

Advertisement

Such an iconic moment in Kim Hye Yoon’s career!

Kim Hye Yoon’s ‘Haru-ya’ in Extraordinary You

Kim Hye Yoon has a signature style when it comes to calling out her on-screen love interests. In Extraordinary You, she plays the role of Eun Dan Oh, a high school student with a twist. She realizes that both she and everyone else around her are living in a fantasy world. In fact, she is just a supporting character in a teen fiction comic titled Secret.

The drama is filled with many interesting moments featuring Kim Hye Yoon. Her character, in particular, received a lot of love from global viewers.

One of the most iconic aspects of this fantasy rom-com was her chemistry with co-star Rowoon. Much like in Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon had a special way of calling out Haru (Rowoon), which became one of the top moments of the drama. This signature interaction became a reason to watch and contributed to the show's popularity.

Advertisement

Kim Hye Yoon’s SKY Castle tantrum

In SKY Castle, Kim Hye Yoon played a completely different role than Lovely Runner and Extraordinary You. In this satirical and dark psychological thriller, the actress played the role of Kang Ye Seo, a studios and determined high schooler who wants to enroll in Seoul National University and become a doctor.

However, she is also someone who is quite pampered and often deliberately throws tantrums. Kim Hye Yoon became very popular after starring in this drama. In particular, she played the role of Kang Ye Seo so brilliantly that at points it even irritated the viewers just like it was supposed to.

Kim Hye Yoon in Record of Youth

Long before, Kim Hye Yoon met Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner, the duo starred in Record of Youth. Although they didn’t have any scenes together, the actress nailed her own role. She had very limited screen time as a cameo character, but she made sure to leave an impact with her acting and fierce persona.

Advertisement

She played the role of Lee Bo Ra, a makeup artist in a relationship with Park Do Ha (played by Kim Gun Woo), a top actor. But after receiving mistreatment from the actor, Lee Bo Ra decides to break up, but not without slapping him for his misdeed. Just 2 minutes of screen space and a minor role, but Record of Youth still has one of Kim Hye Yoon’s best iconic moments.

As she turns one year wiser today, we wish Kim Hye Yoon a very happy birthday!