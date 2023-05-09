Happy Kim Ji Hoon Day: Check out his best scenes in Netflix’s Love To Hate You

'Love To Hate You’ is a romantic comedy in which a woman who morbidly hates losing to a man and a man who is morbidly suspicious of a woman are healed by going through war-like love. While Kim Ji Hoon showed off his stable acting skills and devilish charm in the Netflix series 'Love To Hate You’, he received a lot of favorable reviews for adding a sense of immersion to the drama with fresh chemistry with the actors. So, let's take a look at the chemistry moment of Kim Ji Hoon, who shows off his 'perfect' acting no matter who he works with.

Kim Ji Hoon and Teo Yoo:

From the first episode, Kim Ji Hoon and Teo Yoo, who played the role of Kang Ho, stand out. Won Joon, who is known as a master kisser, actually helps rehearse the kissing scene for Kang Ho, who suffers from kissing anxiety. Along with the almost kissing scene of the two, Won Joon and Kang Ho's charm-perfect romance captured women's hearts properly. The goal is to make Nam Kang Ho a successful actor, but above all else, Won Joon's sincere desire for Teo Yoo’s happiness gives a warm feeling.

Kim Ji Hoon and Go Won Hee:

The chemistry between Kim Ji Hoon and Go Won Hee, who plays the role of Na Eun, is also indispensable. Anyone who has ever been in a relationship can't help but sympathize with Won Joon, the most handsome man in the industry, and Na Eun, who decided not to fall in love just by looking at her face. For Kang Ho and Mi Ran's (Kim Ok Bin) successful contract relationship, Na Eun and Won Joon, Mi Ran's best friends, run into each other often and fall in love. Kim Ji Hoon and Do Won Joon, who acted as perfect romanticists, aroused the excitement of viewers with delicate psychological descriptions from the moment they fell in love to the way they struggled to deny their feelings. In the end, Do Won Joon, who said he hates embarrassing things the most in life, openly courts Na Eun, the woman he loves.

About Kim Ji Hoon:

Kim Ji Hoon, who previously proved his limitless acting spectrum through the drama 'Flower of Evil' and the Netflix series 'Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area', met the public with another acting transformation under deep inner workings through this Netflix series 'Love To Hate You’. In this way, attention is focused on Kim Ji Hoon's next move, which perfectly adapts into all situations and demonstrates synergy with other characters.

