Happy Kim Min Jae Day: List of underrated roles including Dali & Cocky Prince, Tempted and more

Kim Min Jae turned 27 today. The actor known by his stage name Real.be, was born on November 1, 1996, and is a popular South Korean actor and rapper. He embarked on his journey in the entertainment industry by auditioning for CJ E&M, becoming one of the first-generation trainees during his first year of high school.

Kim Min Jae dedicated four years of his life as a trainee and even appeared on music stages alongside CJ E&M artists as a rapper in 2014. In 2015, Kim Min Jae made a cameo appearance in KBS2's drama The Producers as a member of the cast of 2 Days & 1 Night – Season 5.

The actor then secured supporting roles in the dramas Second 20s and My First Time, both in 2015. Additionally, he contributed to the singles Our Feeling for the soundtrack of My First Time, alongside Park So Dam and Lee Yi Kyung, as well as Star for the soundtrack of Second 20s, featuring Mamamoo's Solar.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the actor’s most underrated roles-

Dali & Cocky Prince

Dali & Cocky Prince features Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young in lead roles. The story centers around visiting researcher Kim Dali, who encounters restaurateur Jin Moo Hak in a case of mistaken identity in the Netherlands. After her father's passing, Dali returns home to take control of her family's struggling art museum. Moo Hak is a significant creditor of the art museum, and their paths cross once more unexpectedly when he comes to collect his debts.

Over time, Moo Hak realizes that he is more inclined to turn the museum's fortunes around to assist Dali rather than solely recover his money, sparking romance between the two. Kim Min Jae takes on the role of Jin Moo Hak, the director of Dondon F&B, a brand that began as a single restaurant and expanded into a successful franchise. He's a remarkable salesman and a money-savvy business tycoon, but he lacks a bit of refinement.

Kim Min Jae's outstanding performance as this character is one of the key factors contributing to the drama's success. His ability to deliver hilarious adlibs and expressions conveys sincerity and determination. He carries his character's unique style, and uses his voice effectively, which played a significant role in making fans fall in love with Jin Moo Hak.

Do You Like Brahms?

Do You Like Brahms? features Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin in the lead roles and is said to be one of the best comfort K-dramas. The story revolves around a woman experiencing a quarter-life crisis who decides to leave her business career behind to follow her passion for music. She is admitted to one of South Korea's most prestigious music schools, where she soon discovers that not only are the strings of her instrument playing music, but her own heartstrings are creating a unique melody of their own.

Kim Min Jae's portrayal of the character Park Joon Young indeed stands out as one of his most notable roles to date. His brilliant acting in the drama earned him his first Excellence Award. Furthermore, he and Park Eun Bin were awarded the Best Couple Award, which is a testament to the beautiful chemistry they shared on screen.

Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist

This historical romance K-drama tells the story of Yoo Se Poong played by Kim Min Jae, who is a physician on the show. Se Poong is exiled from his palace as he gets tangled up in a conspiracy. Following his departure, he lands in a village where he befriends Seo Eun Woo and Gye Ji Han and together they try to mend people's hearts while overcoming their traumas. The series has two seasons in total.

Hit The Top

Hit The Top is a time-travel slice-of-life K-drama featuring Kim Min Jae, Lee Se Young, Yoon Shi Yoon, and others. The story follows a popular singer who unexpectedly travels to the future and discovers that he went missing in the year 1994. As he investigates his disappearance, he forms a close bond with a music student. What he doesn't initially realize is that the music student is his son.

Kim Min Jae's role in Hit The Top allowed him to draw upon his early experiences as an idol trainee. In this feel-good series, a young Kim Min Jae portrayed his character effectively. Given his training as a rapper during his earlier years, he had a deep understanding of the idol world, which enabled him to authentically portray the emotions and challenges associated with being a trainee in search of his big break.

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency stars a talented ensemble cast including Seo Ji Hoon, Gong Seung Yeon, Kim Min Jae, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Ji Hoon, and more. The story revolves around the abduction of Lee Soo on his wedding day, leading his fiancée, Gae-ttong, to seek employment at a marriage agency. As the narrative unfolds, Gae-ttong finds herself falling for Ma Hoon, her employer, while Lee Soo still longs for her.

In Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Kim Min Jae had the opportunity to step into the spotlight after playing second lead roles for years. His character, Ma Hoon, serves as the founder and leader of the successful Flower Crew marriage agency. Ma Hoon is depicted as funny, handsome, intelligent, dutiful, and noble. One of his standout characteristics is his unwavering commitment to saving and protecting his loved ones, adding depth to the rom-com sageuk drama.

Tempted

Tempted features a talented cast, including Woo Do Hwan, Red Velvet's Joy, Moon Ga Young, and Kim Min Jae in lead roles. This romantic melodrama centers around the heir of a well-known Korean conglomerate who makes a bet with his affluent, rich friends. He aims to seduce a hardworking and innocent college student who holds a negative view of love.

Tempted draws inspiration from the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, which also served as the source material for the well-known movie Cruel Intentions. In this twisted melodramatic romance, Kim Min Jae, portraying the charismatic playboy and the son of a Chaebol, Lee Se Joo, left a lasting impact on viewers. His portrayal resonated with those who became emotionally invested in the journey of his playboy with a soft-corner character.

