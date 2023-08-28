Happy Kim Sejeong Day: From Business Proposal to The Uncanny Counter and more; top 5 most versatile roles

Kim Sejeong is a highly talented idol turned actress hailing from Gimje, in North Jeolla Province. She achieved second place in Mnet's girl group survival show, "Produce 101," earning her a spot in the project girl group I.O.I. Additionally, she was a member of Jellyfish Entertainment's girl group, Gugudan. Currently, she is active as a solo artist and a prominent actress in the K-drama industry.

On the occasion of the versatile actress’ birthday let’s take a look at her top 5 K-drama roles-

1. Business Proposal

Starting off with her highly celebrated role in Business Proposal as Shin Ha Ri. This one is for the history books given how good she was as the character. Even a year after its release, fans are unable to move on from Shin Ha Ri, showcasing the actress's enduring talent and captivating skills. Kim Sejeong's portrayal of Shin Ha Ri not only garnered greater respect for her abilities but also effortlessly resonated with and comprehensively defined the character.

Shin Ha Ri, a character encompassing humor, intelligence, talent, loyalty, and a touch of chaos, emerged as a compelling figure right from her initial appearance. With an enchanting aura, she immediately captivated viewers, her expressive charms working their magic. Over the series' course, Kim Sejeong embodied four essential traits that endeared her to the audience: a steadfast friend, a dutiful daughter, a devoted worker, and an ideal girlfriend—all flawlessly integrated into one character.

The on-screen chemistry between Kang Tae Moo, portrayed by Ahn Hyo Seop, and Shin Ha Ri remains carved in fans' hearts, a testament to their chemistry in the show. This K-drama narrates the tale of chaebol Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), who falls for Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong) after a chance meeting during a blind date. Unknown to Tae Moo, Ha Ri steps in for her reluctant best friend. Upon discovering the truth, he proposes that Ha Ri become his fake girlfriend temporarily which brings many twists in each of their lives.

2. Today’s Webtoon

This is an underrated drama starring Kim Se-jeong and Nam Yoon-su in the lead roles.Today's Webtoon was released on July 29, 2022, and spans 16 episodes.It's a remake of the Japanese drama 'Jūhan Shuttai,' which was based on a manga series. The story centers around a former judo player who becomes an editor at a webtoon company after an injury. With her team, she navigates various challenges to propel them to the top of their industry.

In the series, Kim Sejeong portrays On Ma Eum, a character who abandons her Olympic aspirations due to injury. She redirects her optimism towards webtoons, which have provided solace since her athlete days. Overcoming substantial obstacles, she joins the webtoon editorial department as a rookie employee. Despite facing adversity, her positivity remains steadfast. Ma Eum's cheerful personality, unwavering pursuit of her dreams, and positive passionate energy make her an inspiring character who resonates with the audience throughout her journey.

3. Uncanny Counter

Kim Sejeong embraces a remarkably distinct role in Uncanny Counter, showcasing her exceptional versatility as an actress. This immensely popular fantasy mystery series left a significant impact not only in South Korea but also internationally. The narrative follows the Counters, a group of protectors who operate a noodle restaurant while safeguarding the world from malevolent spirits. Initially in comas, they form partnerships with spirits from Yung, a realm bridging the spirit and human worlds. When a Counter member passes away, their partner spirit possesses Mun (Byeong Gyu), a high school student who isn't in a coma. Sejeong portrays the spirited Ha Na, a server at the noodle shop. Possessing super strength and the ability to extract memories through touch, she adds depth to the storyline.

The series achieved remarkable success, becoming OCN’s highest-rated drama and prompting the renewal of a second season, which is currently airing. Ha Na emerges as an exceptionally strong character from the outset, radiating a calm demeanor even in the face of challenges. Her unshakable personality, coupled with her resolute determination to confront and conquer adversity, endears her to the audience. The formidable strength she exudes, both in character and abilities, contributes to her appeal and resonates powerfully with viewers.

4. School 2017

In School 2017, Sejeong plays a high schooler who fights against the evils of education. It is a part of the school series and it is Sejeong’s first major on-screen role. It is a a rom-com mystery drama starring Kim Se-jeong, Kim Jung-hyun, and Jang Dong-yoon in the lead roles. Ra Eun Ho (Kim Sejeong) is an aspiring webtoon artist who hopes to get into an arts university despite her poor grades. There is also Dae Hwi (Jang Dong Yoon), the model student, who ranks first and is the favorite of all the teachers, with a bright future ahead. There’s also Tae Woon (Kim Jung Hyun), whose grades are irrelevant in his case, since his father is one of the investors in the school.The best part about “School 2017” is the adorable chemistry between Kim Sejeong and Kim Jung Hyun. The two are totally natural as viewers are able to see the journey these two go on from being friends to first loves. Kim Sejeong plays the adorable, easy-to-love high school student, Ra Eun Ho. She doesn’t get the best grades in school and isn’t the smartest student, but she is a dreamer and goes after what she wants. Her first love romance with Hyun Tae Woon is too adorable to watch, especially the scene where Eun Ho turns from an adorable aegyo-filled girlfriend to a scary girlfriend in a matter of seconds. It was a fun filled show with a side of mystery as someone with a name of X tries to interfere with the school’s system leading to ultimate chaos but over all this lighthearted K-drama was a perfect start for the idol turned actress Kim Sejeong.

5. I Wanna Hear Your Song

I Wanna Hear Your Song is a lesser-known K-drama, but it's too good to be ignored. In this romantic-comedy mystery, Sejeong portrays Yi Young, an insomniac timpanist who can only fall asleep while listening to the singing of a tone-deaf person. She becomes a witness to a murder but struggles to recall the events. Her aid comes in the form of Jang Yoon (Woo Jin), a mysterious tone-deaf pianist in the orchestra. Other orchestra members include conductor Joo Wan (Jae Rim) and violinist Eun Joo (Ji Yeon). As the story progresses, their hidden pasts unravel. This series is recognized as a mystery thriller masked within a romantic comedy, enthralling viewers with its unpredictable twists and turns. Sejeong not only showcases her exceptional acting skills but also unveils her beautiful singing talent, captivating the audience even further.

One of the most compelling aspects of Kim Sejeong's acting is her ability to seamlessly transition between diverse roles. From lighthearted romantic comedies to intense dramas, she effortlessly adapts to the demands of each character she portrays. This versatility is a hallmark of her talent, allowing her to tackle a wide spectrum of emotions and situations with authenticity. On the occasion of her birthday, we are looking forward to what other roles the actress will treat us with.

Happy Birthday to Kim Sejeong!

