Happy Kim Seon Ho Day: Looking back at ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ & ‘Start Up’ star’s successful career

Kim Seon Ho made his screen debut at the beginning of 2017 in the KBS2 office drama Good Manager, after auditioning at the suggestion of producer Lee Eun Jin who watched his performance in the play ‘Closer’. Kim Seon Ho's next project ‘Strongest Deliveryman’, for which he initially auditioned for a supporting role, marked his first appearance in a main role onscreen. He became memorable for his crazy antics and crazy laughter.

He played the role of Oh Jin Kyu, a richman's son, the former Head Manager of Jung Family Seollongtang, he is stubborn at first but changed later. Later in 2017, he starred in the action comedy ‘Two Cops’ as a sly conman, which earned him two awards at the 2017 MBC Drama Awards. In 2018, he portrayed the lead role of an artist in the drama special ‘You Drive Me Crazy’, which had a four-episode broadcast in May. He also starred in the historical drama ‘100 Days My Prince’, which became one of the highest-rated series in Korean cable television history.

In March 2019, Kim Seon Ho played an aspiring singer in the JTBC comedy ‘Welcome to Waikiki 2’. In October the same year, he starred in the tvN investigative crime drama ‘Catch the Ghost’ opposite veteran actress Moon Geun Young, in his first leading role in a full-length series. He also ventured into variety shows and joined the cast in the fourth season of the KBS2 reality show ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ and received the Rookie Award at the 2020 KBS Entertainment Awards for his work on the show.

Kim Seon Ho returned to the small screen in October 2020 through the tvN drama ‘Start-Up’. His portrayal of a start-up investor with a tragic past was well-received by viewers and garnered him a nomination for the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Supporting Actor – Television. During the airing of ‘Start-Up’, Kim Seon Ho topped the monthly brand reputation ranking index by the Korean Business Research Institute and experienced a surge in popularity domestically and internationally. This was, arguably, one of his most loved roles. He managed to take the viewers on a journey with his amazing acting skills.

But he rose to immense popularity when he played the role of Chief Hong or Hong Du Shik, Gongjin's handyman who is known as Chief Hong around the village. He is unemployed officially, but is always busy giving a helping hand to everyone. He is good at everything and appears to assist whatever random tasks his neighbours need help with. The series was both a domestic and international hit with audience ratings peaking at 13.322% and went on to become one of the highest-rated television series in Korean cable television history. In December 2021, he was selected as Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year.

But all of it came to a halt when Kim Seon Ho was wrapped in a scandal and following the new reports, most companies began resuming advertisements featuring Kim Seon Ho. The production team of the film ‘Sad Tropics’ also announced their decision to proceed with their project with him as the lead actor.

Despite all the scandals and problems, his fans still remain loyal to him and are looking forward to seeing him on-screen again!

