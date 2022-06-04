Happy Kim So Hyun Day: Exploring the actress’ versatile lead roles feat ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ & more

South Korean actress Kim So Hyun began her career in 2006, when she played a supporting role in the special, ‘Ten Minute, Minor’. From theatre to dramas to movies, Kim So Hyun starred in multiple projects, steadily adding to her filmography throughout her childhood. In 2012 alone, she appeared in six projects in just the first half of the year. Out of these, her role in ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ in particular, brought her a lot of public attention.

Nicknamed the ‘Nation’s Little Sister’ by the Korean media, on the occasion of Kim So Hyun’s birthday today, we’re taking a look at some of the talented actress’ lead roles that display her exemplary versatility.

1. Who Are You: School 2015

In 2015, after nearly a decade since her career began, Kim So Hyun took on her first leading role. This came in the form of ‘Who Are You: School 2015’, the sixth instalment of KBS’ ‘School’ series, which first began in 1999, when Kim So Hyun was born. The actress played dual roles in the show, Lee Eun Bi and Go Eun Byul — identical twins separated after one is adopted at the age of 5.

Kim So Hyun took home multiple awards for this role, including ‘Best New Actress’ at the 2015 KBS Drama Awards.

2. The Tale of Nokdu

Airing in 2019, ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ was based on a 2014 webtoon, and was set in the Joseon dynasty. Kim So Hyun took on the role of Dong Dong Joo/Yoo Eun Seo, a clumsy, hot-tempered kisaeng trainee, an artisan with no skills in performing arts. Her role in this series brought her the ‘Excellence Award’ at the year-end KBS Drama Awards, and the series became one of the most talked-about primetime Korean dramas of the year.

3. River Where the Moon Rises

This 2021 historical drama saw Kim So Hyun taking on multiple characters: the Queen of Goguryeo, Queen Yeon, and Princess Pyeonggang, who is also an assassin, Yeom Ga Jin. Along with receiving immense praise for her performance and her sword skills, Kim So Hyun also became of the youngest nominees for the category ‘Best Actress - Television’, at the Baeksang Arts Awards, which is one of the biggest award ceremonies in the South Korean entertainment industry.