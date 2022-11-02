Happy Kim So Yeon Day: Taking a look at the acting prowess of ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ star

Kim So Yeon debuted with a role in the SBS Drama Dinosaur Teacher, and continued to star in popular TV shows such as Reporting for Duty (1996) and Soonpoong Clinic (1998). She also hosted the music program Inkigayo and appeared in numerous commercials, becoming the first Korean teen star to earn more than ₩100 million from commercial modeling. Because of her preternaturally mature looks and poise, she was often cast in older roles notably as a manipulative, villainous, anchorwoman in All About Eve, which drew a peak viewership rating of 45.2% when it aired in 2000.

She took on the role of Young Mi in the drama who became an orphan when her father, an alcoholic who frequently abused her, dies in an accident while working for Mr. Jin's (Sun Mi's father) construction company. Young Mi has grown up in poverty, but she is not a humble person. She's arrogant, greedy and full of resentment. She initially becomes friends with Sun Mi, but eventually envies her for all she is and has, even Woojin's love. Young Mi becomes Sun Mi's rival in every aspect of her life. First, Young Mi steals Woojin from Sun Mi, then tries to take over her job at a very important TV network as they both dream to be famous news anchorwomen.

Iris:

However, being typecast as prim, cold-hearted characters had a negative effect on Kim So Yeon's career, and her fame went downhill in the mid-2000s. Kim So Yeon took a break for three years, questioning whether she wanted to continue being an actress. She returned to television in 2008 with Gourmet (adapted from Huh Young Man's titular manhwa). A year later, Kim So Yeon's career saw a resurgence with the 2009 high-budget series Iris (featuring alongside Kim Tae Hee). She cut her trademark long hair and worked hard on her action scenes in order to look convincing in her role as a North Korean spy, drawing praise for her portrayal of a tough woman conflicted about her loyalty to her country and her love for a South Korean agent.

Prosecutor Princess:

Kim So Yeon was cast in the leading role in romantic comedy Prosecutor Princess in 2010 and showcased her versatility by playing a Legally Blonde-inspired newbie district attorney who's initially more interested in shopping and dating, yet surprises her colleagues with her intelligence and learns to strive for justice. She said that the cheerful, unpredictable character was similar to her own real-life personality.

In 2012, Kim So Yeon appeared on the big screen as a royal barista embroiled in a plot to assassinate Emperor Gojong in Gabi, adapted from the historical fiction novel by Kim Takhwan. She spent months studying the Russian language and coffee brewing even before shooting began. Gabi was her first Korean feature film in 15 years, since Change in 1997. This was followed by another period drama The Great Seer, where she played a healer in Goryeo.

Two Weeks and I Need Romance 3:

Kim So Yeon reunited with Prosecutor Princess screenwriter So Hyun Kyung in Two Weeks (2013), in the role of a prosecutor who teams up with a fugitive to bring down a corrupt politician and her gangster henchman. In 2014, she played a fashion merchandiser who falls for her much younger childhood friend in I Need Romance 3. She then appeared in the ‘Female Soldier Special’ of military boot camp reality show Real Men. In 2015, she starred in her second cable series Beating Again, about a businessman who falls for his secretary after he gets a heart transplant.

The Penhouse: War in Life:

In 2020, she starred in the SBS TV series The Penthouse: War in Life, playing the role of a wicked but famous soprano and musical school director. Kim So Yeon compared the role to her famous villain role in All About Eve 20 years earlier, commenting ‘The goal for this drama is that when people think of a female villain, they think of Cheon Seo Jin, just like how Heo Young Mi was remembered.’ The series drew a peak viewership rating of 28.8% nationwide, and was renewed for 2 more seasons, where Kim reprised her role. Additionally, Kim won the Award for Best Actress – Television at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards and the Grand Prize (Daesang) at 2021 SBS Drama Awards.

Cheon So Jin:

Cheon So Jin is one of the primary antagonists of the series. She is a wealthy woman who is the epitome of extravagant arrogance and harbors warped ambitions. She would do anything for power, money, and pride. She and Oh Yoon Hee have been bitter rivals since childhood. She pushes her daughter, Ha Eun Byeol, to sing in order to beat Oh Yoon Hee's daughter, Bae Ro Na, who is more talented than her.

Kim So Yeon has had a lot of roadblocks over the years but her amazing acting skills have spoken for her in all the dramas and films she has acted in. We hope to see her in more K-Dramas.

