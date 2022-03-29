Happy Kim Tae Hee Day: Looking back at some of the heart-rending moments from ‘Hi Bye, Mama!’

Kim Tae Hee is a South Korean actress. Considered one of South Korea's most beautiful women, she is best known for her roles in Korean dramas such as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (2003), ‘Love Story in Harvard’ (2004), ‘Iris’ (2009), ‘My Princess’ (2011), ‘Yong Pal’ (2015) and ‘Hi Bye, Mama!’ (2020). Kim Tae Hee is referred to as one of ‘The Troika’; along with Song Hye Kyo and Jun Ji Hyun, collectively known by the acronym ‘Tae-Hye-Ji’.

‘Hi Bye, Mama’ depicts the life of Cha Yu Ri (Kim Tae Hee) who has been a ghost since she died in a tragic accident five years ago. Through a reincarnation project, she is given the possibility to become human again if she succeeds in going back to her place within 49 days. However, her husband, Cho Gang Hwa (Lee Kyu Hyung), is now remarried. She has to choose between her own or her husband's happiness.

Let’s take a look at some of the emotional moments from her latest drama ‘Hi Bye, Mama!’:-

Cha Yu Ri’s love for Gang Hwa

Even though she was a ghost, she always made sure the love of her life, Cho Gang Hwa (Lee Kyu Hyung) and her child, Seo Woo, did well. He became the shell of a man that he was but some of the colour came back when he remarried Oh Min Jung (Go Bo Gyeol) but he still wasn’t the same. Albeit, the accident was sudden but Cha Yu Ri spent the last 5 years just looking at him and her child becoming a family with another woman.

Cha Yu Ri’s sacrifice for Seo Woo

Besides her husband, she loved her child, whom she couldn’t even meet properly because of her sudden death and does everything in her power to protect the little one. After realising how her presence has given Seo Woo some unfortunate powers, she decides to make the ultimate sacrifice as a mother- leaves the world so she can grow up peacefully. She doesn’t let anything else factor in, not even Gang Hwa and her parents.

Yu Ri’s bond with her mother

Another person she terribly missed was her mother (Kim Mi Kyung) and also followed her around as her mother tries to move on from the fact that she is outliving her daughter, a parent’s worst nightmare. But when she sees her daughter’s reincarnated form, she just thanks God and cries in the arms of her daughter. The scene where Eun Sook falls from her bicycle in shock after she sees her daughter alive, was an extremely powerful scene.

Go Hyun Jung, Cha Yu Ri’s best-friend

Cha Yu Ri had many people that she loved but one person that also doted on her as much as the rest was Go Hyun Jung (Shin Dong Mi) who couldn’t manage her emotions when she saw her best friend of many years in front of her. She was Cha Yu Ri’s confidant and advisor, she always understood her decisions, even if she didn’t want to support it.

Kim Tae Hee as Cha Yu Ri

Kim Tae Hee is known for her versatile acting skills over the years but she truly showed the real side of a mother in ‘Hi Bye, Mama!’. Her monologues, sacrifices, expressions, etc took the character to the next level. She was more than just her beauty in this drama, she was a genuine actress that brought a rollercoaster of emotions in the hearts of the viewers.

