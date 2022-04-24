Happy Kim Tae Ri Day: Taking a look at the multi talented actress’ extremely successful career

Kim Tae Ri is best known for starring in the films ‘The Handmaiden’ (2016), ‘Little Forest’ (2018), ‘Space Sweepers’ (2020) and in the historical drama ‘Mr. Sunshine’ (2018). More recently, Kim Tae Ri gained further recognition for her leading role in the tvN coming-of-age drama ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ (2022).

Let’s take a look at Kim Tae Ri’s successful career:-

In 2016, Kim Tae Ri made her feature film debut in Park Chan Wook's ‘The Handmaiden’, where she was chosen from 1,500 actresses who auditioned for the role. She played the role of Nam Sook Hee, the maid who seduced the Lady under the pretext of preparing Hideko for her married life with the Count. Her performance as Nam Sook Hee truly put her on the map for the complex emotions portrayed by her. For her performance in the film, she won the award for Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, Director's Cut Awards, Buil Film Awards, and Busan Film Critics Awards.

In 2018, Kim Tae Ri headlined the Korean film adaptation of the manga series ‘Little Forest’ alongside Ryu Jun Yeol and Jin Ki Joo. It is the story of a young woman who returns to her childhood home, in a traditional Korean village, after leaving for the big city in pursuit of what turned out to be an elusive dream. When she returns home, her mother isn't there - but her mother's ‘Little Forest’, the many ways in which a single mother successfully made a home for her much loved child, unfurl with a long succession of lovingly sketched details involving mostly food preparation. Kim Tae Ri brought peace and love to the viewers with the slice of life as well as the delicious food! She won the Director's Cut Award and received nominations for the Blue Dragon Film Award, Baeksang Arts Award and Buil Film Award, all for Best Actress.

In the same year of 2018, Kim Tae Ri made her small-screen debut in the period melodrama ‘Mr. Sunshine’, written by Kim Eun Sook, and she was nominated for the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actress for her performance. The series is set in Hanseong (present-day Seoul) in the early 1900s, and focuses on activists fighting for Korea's independence. Kim Tae Ri played the role of Go Ae Shin, a Joseon noblewoman who lost her parents as an infant.

Ae Shin's mother and father were independence fighters and were both killed in Japan due to their colleague's betrayal. She is raised by her paternal grandfather, Go Sa Hong, who helps Ae Shin train as a sniper under Jang Seung Goo and become part of the Righteous army. She meets Eugene Choi (Lee Byung Hun), who looks like people from Joseon yet claims to be an American, and falls in love with him. The series is the sixth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history, with its final episode reaching 18.129% and netting an average rating of 12.955%, which is the second highest average rating ever recorded for cable television. She was nominated for the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actress for her performance.

Her latest work, ‘Twenty Five Twenty One’ has brought her a new wave of popularity around the world for her portrayal of the adorable and sweet national fencer, Na Hee Do. The series depicts the romantic lives of five characters spanning from the year of 1998 to 2021. Na Hee Do is a fencing prodigy, who has yet to reach her fullest potential. She idolises Ko Yu Rim and transfers to her high school specifically to train with her. The series was a commercial hit and became one of the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television history. Many adored the way she, a 31-year-old, was able to bring the confusing and sweet emotions of a high-schooler to the screen with such ease. Her loud and brash personality was completely different from any other role of hers.

Seeing a glimpse of her career, one could definitely say that Kim Tae Ri definitely knows how to choose her scripts and with the latest Baeksang nominations, she may have a new accolade under her belt!

