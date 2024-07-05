KISS OF LIFE arrived in the K-pop scene like a gentle drizzle that no one pays much attention to but quickly escalates into a powerful downpour. Ignoring their talent and the unique music they had to offer to the world became impossible. Comprised of four members, Natty, Julie, Haneul, and Belle, KISS OF LIFE is turning listeners into KISSY (fandom name) one at a time.

Formed by S2 Entertainment, the group made its debut on July 5, 2023, with a mini-album. The name KISS OF LIFE was chosen to symbolize their mission to infuse the music industry with fresh energy and creativity. True to this vision, their music captures the vibrant journey of young adulthood, exploring the thrill of new experiences and the magic of discovering life’s endless possibilities.

DEBUT

Natty’s solo

Ahead of their official debut, S2 Entertainment released solo songs of each member, highlighting their dynamic musical flair. Natty, already a familiar face to K-pop fans from her participation in the survival show SIXTEEN, kicked things off with Sugarcoat. This 90s R&B-inspired track highlighted her silky vocals along with a music video featuring her dancing skills.

The song started to garner immense popularity from the K-pop community, ultimately drawing attention to the group. Moreover, the song was also shared by BTS’ RM, which further made it popular. It also helped Natty stand out in the industry as a soloist who had already made her debut with the album Nineteen in 2020 ahead of debuting in the group.

Advertisement

Belle’s solo

Belle followed with Countdown, an empowering anthem about breaking free from societal expectations. Her powerful vocals and emotive delivery made the song a standout, resonating with listeners through its message of self-love and perseverance. The music video portrayed the singer as a ballerina struggling with familial pressures, ultimately choosing to pursue her true passion for music.

Julie’s solo

Julie’s Kitty Cat brought a playful yet assertive vibe to the table. Her laid-back sing-rap style and the song’s strong percussion beats emphasized her confidence and unique rap flow. The video depicted Julie as a rebellious party girl seeking freedom from societal constraints and following what her heart truly sought.

Haneul's solo

Finally, Haneul’s Play Love Games added a fun, bubblegum pop element to the mix. The song’s bright and catchy melody showcased Haneul’s cheerful persona, though it also hinted at the deeper struggles of maintaining a public image. However, the song had interpolations of Frank Sinatra’s Take Me Out to the Ball Game, which added a touch of nostalgia and classic music.

Advertisement

KISS OF LIFE EP release

The group finally released their much-anticipated self-titled mini-album, in which two singles Shhh and Bye Bye Neverland were included. Shhh, co-written by Julie and Haneul, served as the title track and showcased the group’s perfect synergy. On the other hand, Bye Bye Neverland is pop-track which soon became a fan favorite.

The group’s unique approach to debut was beneficial to the group as all the members had the opportunity to stand out individually and also showcase that they were capable of having collective harmony.

Second EP release

The group subsequently released their second mini-album, Born to Be XX, with the title tracks Bad News and Nobody Knows. Following the success of their debut album, the group managed to maintain momentum. It garnered critical acclaim from various publications, and the record was seen for its potential. The rest of the songs in the album include My 808, TTG, Gentleman, Says It, and the English version of Bad News.

Advertisement

2024- present

KISS OF LIFE made their comeback with the double single tracks Midas Touch and Nothing in April 2024. As always, the tracks were extremely well-received by the fans for their exciting tune and powerful lyrics. Midas Touch incorporates the signature sounds and synthesizers reminiscent of the 2000s, while Nothing is a medium-tempo R&B track.

Furthermore, the group released their latest single, titled Sticky, and took the K-pop community by storm. The song’s infectious beat and captivating choreography quickly became a massive hit. With the members’ sultry performances, the song has become the summer anthem of 2024. Needless to say with this comeback, more and more fans are joining the KISSY fandom.

As KISS OF LIFE celebrates its debut anniversary, their journey is nothing short of spectacular! These four powerhouses, Natty, Julie, HaNeul, and Belle are the future of K-pop, ready to dominate the world. With every new release, they’re proving they’re not just a group of talented individuals but a force ready to make their mark on the K-pop scene for years to come.