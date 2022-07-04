Happy Lee Je Hoon Day: Taking a look at the versatile actor’s various lead roles feat. ‘Taxi Driver’ & more

Lee Je Hoon is a South Korean actor. He started his career in indie films, then went on to appear in commercial films like ‘The Front Line’ (2011), ‘Architecture 101’ (2012) and ‘My Paparotti’ (2013), and television series like ‘Fashion King’ (2012), ‘Secret Door’ (2014), ‘Signal’ (2016), ‘Tomorrow, With You’ (2017), ‘Where Stars Land’ (2018), ‘Taxi Driver’ (2021) and ‘Move to Heaven’ (2021).

Signal

The drama follows criminal profiler Park Hae Young (Lee Je Hoon) who solves a kidnapping case involving a culprit who apparently disappeared after the crime with a mysterious walkie-talkie he picks up. The success of this case triggers the formation of a long-term cold case team, led by Det. Cha Soo Hyun (Kim Hye Soo), who has searched for her long-lost mentor, Det. Lee Jae Han (Cho Jin Woong), over the past 15 years. With the help of Jae-han, the person at the other end of the walkie-talkie, Hae Young solves other cold cases that had remained unsolved for years while also helping Jae Han help solve other cases. Unintended consequences due to the changes in the past follow. Here, Lee Je Hoon did an amazing job as Park Hae Young, a young official who still believes in the goodness of the world.

Tomorrow, With You

The story revolves around Yoo So Joon (Lee Je Hoon), a CEO of a real estate company, who has the ability to travel through time via a subway; and his wife, Song Ma Rin (Shin Min Ah), who works as an amateur photographer. So Joon foresees his future-self dying so he decides to marry Ma Rin in order to avoid that fate. As time passes, he learns to love her selflessly. Lee Je Hoon was a complete rom-com lead here with the sweet gestures and even sweeter smile.

Where Star Lands

It follows the lives of employees at Incheon International Airport. Lee Je Hoon played the role of Lee Soo Yeon, a first-year member of the Passenger Services team. He graduated from the prestigious KAIST and dreamed of becoming a pilot, but due to an accident he could not fulfil his dream. A mysterious man who harbours a secret that causes him to keep his distance from his coworkers.

The series is inspired by actual real life heinous crimes committed in Korea. The series received praise from viewers for its performances and storylines. Kim Do-gi (Lee Je Hoon) is a Korea Military Academy graduate whose mother was murdered when he was young. Since he could not take revenge on the man who murdered his mother, he now works as a taxi driver for a company which offers a ‘revenge-call’ service to its clients who have been wronged and helps them take revenge. Here, Lee Je Hoon definitely received the ‘versatile actor’ tag for the various characters he took on during the series from a hilarious gangster to a funny teacher.

Move To Heaven

The series follows Geu Ru (Tang Joon Sang), a young man with autism, and Sang Gu (Lee Je Hoon), his guardian. Working as trauma cleaners, they uncover untold stories. Cho Sang Gu is an ex-convict and Geu Ru's estranged uncle who becomes his guardian upon release from jail. He is blunt, smokes cigarettes, and moonlights as an underground MMA fighter. He was sent to jail after putting his protégé Su Cheol into a coma during a fight. Despite his background, he is still entrusted to take care of Geu Ru after his release, and is instructed to stay and work with Geu Ru for a three-month probationary period. Although he initially does so for financial gain and appears to be ignorant of Geu Ru's condition, he slowly gets to know Geu Ru as they both work together as trauma cleaners for Move to Heaven, gaining a new outlook on life and allowing him to discover the truth about his half-brother and Geu Ru's father Jeong Woo, who he believes had abandoned him when he was still very young.

