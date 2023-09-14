Happy Lee Jong Suk Day: From School 2013 to Doctor Stranger, a look at actor's underrated K-drama roles

Lee Jong Suk, born on September 14, 1989, is a renowned South Korean actor and model. He began his career in 2005 as a runway model, achieving the distinction of being the youngest male model ever to participate in Seoul Fashion Week. He also has a brief history as a former SM Entertainment trainee, where he underwent three months of training as a rapper for an idol group called Real before deciding to leave. The group eventually debuted under a different name. In 2012, he received the Best New Actor award at the KBS Drama Awards for his performance in School 2013. Lee Jong Suk is widely recognized for his roles in Pinocchio (2014), W (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019), and Big Mouth (2022). On his birthday, let's take a moment to appreciate some of his most underrated roles.

Park Hoon in Doctor Stranger

As a child, Park Hoon and his father were captured and forced to live in North Korea. Despite his talents as a medical student, he flees to South Korea when his lover is captured, and his father passes away. Park Hoon becomes a brilliant heart surgeon and lands a job at South Korea's top hospital, Myeongwoo University Hospital. However, he always feels like an outsider there. To reunite with his love from North Korea, he's willing to do anything to make money. Doctor Stranger was a K-drama that captured the hearts of many. Park Hoon is a strong character with a touching love story that resonated with viewers. Not only is he incredibly intelligent, but he's also sweet and has a soft spot.

Park Soo Ha in I Can Hear Your Voice

I Can Hear Your Voice tells the story of a sharp female lawyer with no filter teaming up with a public defender and a high-school student with special gifts to bring down a killer with a personal vendetta. It's a delightful and heartwarming romantic comedy and stands as one of Lee Jong Suk's finest works. He plays the role of Park Soo Ha, a character with the ability to read thoughts, and brings charm and likability to the character. His chemistry with Lee Bo Young is perfect, despite their age gap. This marked the beginning of a series of beloved romantic roles for the actor that would capture the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Go Nam Soon in School 2013

Seungri High School is ranked as one of the lowest-performing among the 178 high schools in Seoul when it comes to academic scores. Go Nam Soon, a young student at the school, faces constant bullying from a group within his class. Later, an old rival joins the school, and they eventually reconcile their differences. In the early stages of Lee Jong Suk's career, he excelled at portraying brooding young male characters, which is likely why he was cast as the moody Go Nam Soon in "School 2013." Through Nam Soon's character and his bromance with Kim Woo Bin's character, Park Heung Soo, Lee Jong Suk drew viewers into a world of relatable adolescence and teenage angst. The story is intriguing and offers insight into the Korean education system, shedding light on aspects that many international fans may not have been aware of.

Kim Woo Jin in The Hymn of Death

Set against the backdrop of Japan's occupation of Korea, The Hymn of Death recounts the poignant love story of Yoon Shim Deok (Shin Hye Sun), a music student who falls for playwright Kim Woo Jin (Lee Jong Suk). Despite their deep affection, Woo Jin is already married, forcing them to part ways. Years later, Shim Deok, now a renowned soprano singer, crosses paths with him again, rekindling their passionate love affair. This compelling K-drama is based on the true, ill-fated romance between Korea's first soprano singer, Yun Sim Deok, and literary critic Kim Woo Jin. Yoon Shim Deok's legacy lives on through her hauntingly beautiful rendition of the Eulogy of Death, which has been adapted in various forms over the years.

Bonus: Han Tae Seon in Secret Garden

In this romance-fantasy, body-swapping series, Hyun Bin takes on the role of Kim Joo Won, a CEO of a department store, while Ha Ji Won portrays Gil Ra Im, a struggling stuntwoman. Their paths cross unexpectedly through Oska (played by Yoon Sang Hyun), who happens to be Joo Won's pop idol cousin. Despite hailing from entirely different backgrounds, the two protagonists find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other, falling deeply in love.

Lee Jong Suk's contribution to this series may be smaller in terms of screen time, but it's undeniably memorable. He portrays Han Tae Sun, a singer-songwriter whom Oska desperately seeks to locate. Their interactions provide moments of humor, yet Tae Sun is a character with complexity, despite his minor role. In a later part of the series, the sassy and talented Tae-sun courageously comes out as gay, making the show one of the pioneers in offering bold and progressive LGBTQ+ representation for its time. Lee Jong Suk leaves a lasting impression as the brooding and disciplined piano player who grapples with personal challenges that hinder him from fully utilizing his talents. Shortly after the series aired, Lee Jong Suk's career soared, and the rest is history.

