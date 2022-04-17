Happy Lee Joon Gi Day: Exploring the versatile actor’s best roles featuring ‘Flower of Evil’ and more

Lee Joon Gi rose to fame in his first leading role playing a clown in the critically acclaimed film ‘The King and the Clown’ and gained further recognition in the romantic comedy ‘My Girl’. Since then, he has diversified into other genres such as historical dramas (sageuk) and action thrillers. He is also known for his work in the ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ as Wang So. The popularity of his work overseas, especially in Asia, has established him as a top Hallyu star. Let’s see some of his best roles over the years.

1. Scholar Who Walks the Night (2015)

A ‘Sageuk’ drama, ‘Scholar Who Walks the Night’ follows the lives of people in an alternate dimension of Joseon Dynasty where the immaculately dressed scholar Kim Sung Yeol (Lee Joon Gi) lives as a vampire to keep his promise to his friends. When Sung Yeol still was a human, he found out about the vampire Gwi (Lee Soo Hyuk) who sits above the King deciding the next royal line and has resurrected as a vampire trying to fight against Gwi. And now, he is living as a guardian vampire fighting against the evil vampire without losing his human nature. Kim Sung Yeol has spent 120 years as a guardian vampire who is responsible for getting rid of any vampire who disobeys the rules. Lee Joon Gi did a great job at emulating the vengeful vampire who lived to take revenge on the people that killed his friends and family.

2. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

Arguably one of his best dramas, it depicts the life of Go Ha Jin (IU) who transports to the year 941 into the body of 16 year old Hae Soo and begins to get entangled in the world of royal politics and princes. Lee Joon Gi played the role of 4th Prince, Wang So. Initially known as the cruel and aloof one among the princes, he is both feared and misunderstood by those around him, in part due to the scars on his face and the mask he wears to hide them. He begins to change because of Hae Soo, who quickly realizes that his coldness was a front to hide his pain. His ‘tsundere’ personality made many viewers fall in love with his sweet gestures and caring attitude towards Hae Soo.

3. Lawless Lawyer (2018)

The series follows characters Bong Sang Pil (Lee Joon Gi) and Ha Jae Yi (Seo Yea Ji) who form the Lawless Law Firm. Sang Pil, a former gangster turned lawyer, seeks to avenge his mother and fight against those with absolute power. He often resorts to using his fists and loopholes in the law to achieve his goals. Ha Jae Yi is a lawyer of high integrity who works with Sang Pil after she is suspended for assaulting a judge. Together they use the law to fight for justice against corrupt judge Cha Moon Sook (Lee Hye Young) and her associates. Lee Joon Gi as Bong Sang Pil was definitely a breath of fresh air as he had a more comical role compared to his previous roles and the rowdy aspect of the character added flair to the drama.

4. Flower of Evil (2020)

The popular thriller drama follows the life of Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi), a man who hides his identity and past from his wife Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won), a detective. On the surface, they appear to be the perfect family: a loving couple with a beautiful daughter who adores her parents. Cha Ji Won and her colleagues begin investigating a series of unexplained murders and is confronted with the reality that her seemingly perfect husband may be hiding something from her. Lee Joon Gi did an amazing job at portraying the confusing emotions presented by Baek Hee Sung and the scene where he loses all sight of what’s real truly pulls at our heartstrings for the simple yet moving emotions that ran through his face during that scene.

