Happy Lee Junho Day: Revisiting the popular actor’s best roles feat. The Red Sleeve and more

In 2013, Junho debuted as an actor in the Korean movie Cold Eyes. Junho is most known for his roles in Good Manager, Rain or Shine and The Red Sleeve. He has many new dramas and films for 2023, one being JTBC’s King The Land alongside Girls’ Generation’s YoonA.

The drama is about the story of Lee Junho and YoonA creating a day where they can really smile brightly when Gu Won, the heir to a conglomerate who can't stand a fake smile, meets Cheon Sarang, a female protagonist who always has to smile brightly even when she doesn't want to. It is a work that is receiving a lot of attention just because the thrilling combination was established. Here are some of his amazing drama roles :-

The drama follows Kim Sung Ryong (Namgoong Min) who becomes a manager at a big company to embezzle money but ends up becoming attached to the team and fights for their rights. Lee Junho took on the role of Seo Yul, who used to be an ace prosecutor until the chairman of the TQ group appointed him to be the Director for Finance. The two of them became a popular couple because of their hilarious back-and-forth. Namgoong Min's solid acting and Lee Junho's acting as a villain are also receiving positive reviews from viewers. His acting transformation became enjoyable.

Rain or Shine

In 2017, Lee Junho took the lead role for the first time through the drama 'Rain or Shine'. The drama follows two individuals who lost their loved ones in a tragic accident and try to carry on with their lives as if they are not in pain. Throughout that time, they slowly fall in love. With this work, he was given the modifier 'Mello Master'.

Soon after, he was also named in the romantic comedy drama 'Wok of Love'. Lee Junho, who has transformed into a Chinese restaurant chef 'Seopoong', is equipped with sweeter melodrama eyes to match the character's 180-degree changed atmosphere.

He played the role of 'Lee San' in the play and had a sad romance with the court lady 'Deok Im'. Thanks to the popularity of the drama, he surprised everyone by saying that he even received scripts for about 100 works after the show ended.

ALSO READ: NewJeans becomes the fastest K-Pop group to land numerous entries on Billboard Hot 100 with OMG

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of Lee Junho as an actor? Let us know in the comments below.