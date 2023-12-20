Happy Lee Se Young Day: A Korean Odyssey to The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract; look at K-drama star's journey

Lee Se Young, born on December 20, 1992, is a celebrated South Korean actress. She first entered the entertainment scene as a child actress in 1997, gaining recognition for her notable roles in Dae Jang Geum (2003), When I Turned Nine (2004), Lovely Rivals (2004), and The Wonder Years (2007).

Her popularity soared following her role in the family drama The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop (2016), where she garnered favorable reviews. Fans affectionately dubbed her and co-star Hyun Woo as "The Ahchoo Couple." Notably, Lee Se Young clinched the Best New Actress award in the television category at the Baeksang Arts Awards for her outstanding performance.

With an impressive portfolio of roles, this once-child actress has blossomed into an unparalleled star, delighting the hearts of fans worldwide. Over a decade later, she has transitioned from a gifted young performer to a sought-after leading lady.

In her latest venture, she is set to collaborate with Sakaguchi Kentaro. On December 5, Coupang Play officially announced the production of their upcoming drama, What Comes After Love. As the talented Lee Se Young turns 31 here are the top role the star has featured in.

Hit The Top

In 2017, Lee Se Young took on her inaugural leading role in a free-to-air TV station with KBS2's youth drama Hit the Top. Combining elements of youth drama and romantic comedy, the show chronicles the comical odyssey of '90s idol Yoo Hyun Jae (Yoon Shi Yoon), who unexpectedly time-travels from 1993 to 2017. Assisting him in navigating this temporal leap is his former manager, Gwang Jae (Cha Tae Hyun), now running a modest entertainment agency. Yoo Hyun Jae begins residing with Ji Hoon (Kim Min Jae), Gwang Jae's adoptive son secretly training to become an idol. Adding to the dynamic mix is the intelligent and charming Woo Seung (Lee Se Young), who happens to be Ji Hoon's romantic interest.

A Korean Odyssey

After Hit The Top, Lee Se Young took on a standout role in the fantasy romantic comedy A Korean Odyssey by the Hong sisters, earning praise for portraying three different characters. The series blends fantasy and romance in a contemporary retelling of the Chinese novel Journey To The West. Lee Seung Gi stars as Son Oh Gong, the Monkey King, imprisoned in the human world for upsetting the gods.

Jin Seon Mi (Oh Yeon Seo), a young girl with the ability to see ghosts, frees him. Growing up to become a real estate CEO, she uses her skill to clear haunted apartments of spirits. When Seon Mi and Oh Gong reunite, their fates become intertwined. Se Young plays Bu Ja, a zombie with no memory of her past as an idol group trainee, adding to the colorful ensemble surrounding Oh Gong.

The Crowned Clown

In the 2019 historical drama The Crowned Clown, Lee Se Young takes on the role of Queen Yoo So Woon and truly stands out.

This show is a remake of the 2012 historical film Masquerade and revolves around King Yi Heon, played by Yeo Jin Goo, who enlists a clown to serve as his doppelgänger to escape those plotting against his life. While several cast members earned award nominations, it was Lee Se Young who secured the Excellence award in the actress category at the 12th Korean Drama Awards that year.

Doctor John

In this medical drama, Cha Yo Han (Ji Sung) is a skilled anesthesiologist with an occasional quirky demeanor. Despite his strange behavior, he excels in his field. Kang Shi Young (Lee Se Young), a resident in anesthesiology, collaborates with Cha Yo Han. She is intelligent, warm, and attentive to her patients, particularly those grappling with mysterious acute or chronic pain. Together, Cha Yo Han and Kang Shi Young work to identify the root causes of their patients' pain and provide treatment. The series consistently explores the ethical dilemma of euthanasia.

Lee Se Young as Kang Shi Young plays a second-year resident and former top medical student, who took a break from her studies after being unable to save her father in an accident. Following a stint working at a prison, she chose to return to the hospital, where she first encountered Cha Yo Han.

Memorist

In the thriller Memorist, adapted from the webtoon by Jae Hoo, the narrative revolves around Dong Baek, an industrious detective with a distinctive ability to delve into people's minds and memories. Yoo Seung Ho portrays Dong Baek, who joins forces with Lee Se Young's character, Han Sun Mi, a criminal profiler. The storyline unfolds as the country grapples with a series of brutal serial killings.

In a race against time, Dong Baek and Sun Mi are determined to apprehend the killer before they can strike again. However, as they delve deeper into the case, it becomes increasingly complex and ominous. With a sadistic criminal on the loose and revelations about their troubled pasts emerging, the drama offers a gripping narrative, and Lee Se Young's acting skills and her character add to its overall excellence.

The Red Sleeve

This historical drama catapulted Lee Se Young into household recognition, alongside her co-star, idol-turned-actor 2PM’s Lee Junho. An adaptation of the novel The Red Sleeve, the series narrates the tale of King Jeongjo (Lee Junho) and his complex relationship with court lady Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young). Seong Deok Im, aspires to become a court lady on her own terms, desiring a life that she can shape according to her choices, rather than being relegated to the conventional role of one among many court ladies known as the King's women.

Despite Deok Im's reluctance to be captured in the life of a concubine, the story unfolds as the King finds himself captivated by her. The gripping narrative raises the question of whether Deok Im holds the power to resist the King's love for her

The Red Sleeve received widespread acclaim, leading to numerous awards and even an episode extension due to its popularity. Lee Se Young's performance in the series earned her the Top Excellence Award at the MBC Drama Awards.

The Law Cafe

Adapted from the popular web novel, The Law Cafe is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Kim Jung Ho (Lee Seung Gi), a brilliant former prosecutor now living as a carefree landlord, and Kim Yu Ri (Lee Se Young), an eccentric lawyer who becomes his new tenant. Kim Yu Ri, is beautiful with a unique personality who decides to open a Law Cafe after resigning from Hwang & Gu Law Firm. Notably, this drama marks the reunion of Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young, who previously starred together in the hit drama A Korean Odyssey.

The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract

The latest on the list, The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract has been leading ratings ever since it aired. The Story of Park's Marriage Contract follows the journey of Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young), a Confucian girl from Joseon, as she grapples with time travel, finding herself 200 years ahead in the year 2023 after being thrown into a well following the death of her husband, Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk). In the contemporary world, she encounters a man who bears a striking resemblance to her Joseon-era husband, Kang Tae Ha. This modern-day Kang Tae Ha is the heir to SH Group, leading to a contractual marriage between them for some reasons.

In Joseon, Park Yeon Woo is the determined and strong-willed daughter of the Minister of the Interior. Despite her age, she remains unmarried, earning the title of a well-known "old maid" in Hanyang. Even in the 21st century, she retains her strength and determination, unafraid to navigate the challenges of the modern world as she seeks a way back home.

