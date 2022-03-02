Happy Lee Sun Kyun Day: 3 gripping moments from ‘Parasite’ that displayed his extraordinary acting skills

Lee Sun Kyun played in ‘Coffee Prince’ in 2007. ‘Coffee Prince’, along with medical drama ‘White Tower’ brought Lee mainstream popularity, which he followed with ‘Pasta’ (2010), ‘Golden Time’ (2012) and ‘My Mister’ (2018). Meanwhile, on the big screen, he received a Best Actor award from the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival for his role in ‘Paju’ (2009), followed by critical acclaim for mystery thriller ‘Helpless’ (2012), romantic comedy ‘All About My Wife’ (2012), and crime/black comedy ‘A Hard Day’ (2014).

Lee Sun Kyun also continues to collaborate with auteur Hong Sang Soo, and his arthouse films with Hong include ‘Night and Day’ (2008), ‘Oki's Movie’ (2010), and ‘Nobody's Daughter Haewon’ (2013). In 2019, he starred in Bong Joon Ho's Oscar-winning black comedy film ‘Parasite’.

His status in the family and work life

Lee Sun Kyun’s character Park Dong Ik doesn’t appear that often throughout the film but the impact he had at every point was palpable. He shows his power as the head of the family and the CEO of a big company. His word is last and his wife and kids always follow everything he does. The stoic facial expressions, aura and the rest really adds to his character.

His outlook on the wealth disparity

As known about the film, ‘Parasite’ highlights the prevalent problems that are embedded in the society, namely wealth disparity and the effect on the health and status of people. Park Dong Ik, belonging to the top 1%, enjoys a lot of freedom. But it also has a bad effect as he used his fame and wealth to look down on the economically weak. His way of testing the driver to him taking care of his child over the driver.

The final moments

Towards the end of the film, the story focuses on Park Dong Ik and the people who were shaken by his influence. Lee Sung Kyung perfectly embodied the bad and the good parts of Park Dong Ik which could be seen towards the end as he only cares for himself and his family and no one else.

