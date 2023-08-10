Happy Lee Sung Kyung Day: Exploring her versatile roles feat. Dr. Romantic 3, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Lee Sung Kyung is a celebrated actress who has done many dramas like Cheese In The Trap, The Doctors, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Dr. Romantic 2 and 3 and Shooting Stars. Her long physique, pretty smile and flowing hair has been her signature look but more than that, she has always brought so much life to her roles that many still remember her from those dramas. On her birthday, let’s take a look at some roles that define her versatility as an actor!

Lee Sung Kyung in earlier roles:

Lee Sung Kyung, who started her journey of being an actor through the SBS show It's Okay, That's Love in 2014, played the character of Oh Yeon, a crooked delinquent girl and got a ton of love from the public just after her debut. Regardless of being her first acting role and her introduction, many said that her steady and natural acting was great. Her crass disposition and unfazed character permitted watchers to comprehend her personality far better. A while later, Lee Sung Kyung showed up in Cheese in the Trap in 2016 as Baek In Ha, a beauty who makes passing men think back and consider her only a narrow minded, lethargic, and inefficient miscreant. Here, she had a more vampy and caricature role yet she actually worked really hard at bringing the character to life.

Lee Sung Kyung in The Doctors, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Dok Joo and Dr. Romantic 2 and 3:

In the SBS show Doctors, she assumed the part of Jin Seo Woo, a legitimate and certain neurosurgeon who is the only daughter from a family of doctors and a princess who grew up getting a great deal of fondness in an environment where there is no shortage. Here, she is a typical spoiled princess who needs the attention and gets hurt by her colleague (Park Shin Hye) who turns into the focal point of attention. In Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, she assumed the part of 20-year-old weightlifter Kim Bok Joo. Lee Sung Kyung recounts the narrative of the extreme first love and the development of being a college student who is running towards her dreams and goals. In 2020, Lee Sung Kyung tried another doctor role in Dr. Romantic 2 and 3. Be that as it may, she was totally not quite the same as Doctors' Jin Seo Woo, who was recently shown. Cha Eun Jae in Dr. Romantic 2 and 3 took a first class course, yet was removed from Doldam Hospital in view of depression and tracked down her way of life as a doctor.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V’s Love Me Again MV joins Jungkook’s Seven MV to cross 1 million views on YouTube in 7 minutes