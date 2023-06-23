Happy Lim Ji Yeon Day: From Obsessed to a villainess in The Glory; Check her acting journey of 12 years

The Glory star Lim Ji Yeon turned 33 years old on June 23, 2023. From successful TV series, and theatre dramas to amazing feature films, Lim Ji Yeon took over the K-drama world with her popular character Park Yeon Jin in The Glory. Let's look at some of Lim Ji Yeon's incredible work in the acting industry!

Lim Ji Yeon's acting career

Actress Lim Ji Yeon was born on June 23, 1990, in South Korea and graduated from the Korea National University of Arts with Bachelor's degree in performing arts. In 2011, Lim Ji Yeon started working in short films in the early stage of her career and working in theatre acts like La Cullote and Sea Fog. She landed her first lead role in 2014 in the feature film Obsessed, Lim Ji Yeon grabbed attention for her role in this erotic thriller film, and her remarkable acting skills were finally recognized. Her success in Obsessed led her to the mainstream K-drama world, Lim Ji Yeon played Lee Ji Yi a supporting role in the K-drama High Society and she also worked in the historical film called The Treacherous in the year 2015. Some of the famous K-dramas she has appeared in are Blow Breeze and Welcome 2 Life which also became the stepping stone for her successful career. Lim Ji Yeon appeared in the thriller mystery drama Rose Mansion and she also appeared in the second part of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area where she played Seoul, which was released in December 2022. The most glorious success Lim Ji Yeon received was The Glory and her Character Park Yeon Jin where she played the role of a bully against Song Hye Kyo, her acting in the series was praised by the audience. Fans were astonished to hear the news that The Glory villain is dating Lee Do Hyun who played the male lead in the show.

Awards won by Lim Ji Yeon

Lim Ji Yeon did wonders in the film Obsessed which received four major awards in South Korea. She won Best New Actress at the Korean Association of Film Critics Awards, Korean Film Actors' Guild Awards, Buil Film Awards, and Baeksang Arts Awards in the year 2014-15. Lim Ji Yeon bagged Best New Actress at APAN Star Awards and Korea Drama Awards for her performance in High Society in 2015. She won Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama for her role in Blow Breeze at MBC Drama Awards. She recently received Best Supporting Actress – Television for her role in The Glory at Baeksang Arts Awards.

Lim Ji Yeon was appointed as Honorary Police Offer on May 30th, 2023, at National Police Agency in South Korea as public relations ambassador for the prevention of drug crime in South Korea. Lim Ji Yeon's Lies Hidden In My Garden started airing on Jun 19 and is so far receiving positive reviews from the audience.

