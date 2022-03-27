Happy Lisa Day: 5 jaw-dropping performances by BLACKPINK’s gorgeous dancer and rapper

Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment. Lisa made her solo debut with her single album ‘Lalisa’ in September 2021. The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do so. The music video for its lead single of the same name recorded 73.6 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artist.

Let’s take a look at some of the mind blowing performances by BLACKPINK’s Lisa :-

Money

‘Money’ is from Lisa’s first solo album ‘Lalisa’ and it broke records as soon as the performance video dropped. In the video, Lisa along with the backup dancers gives a choreographed performance for the song in two inter-changing settings. The video starts with Lisa dancing in the middle of an abandoned road wearing a khaki-colored ensemble and green Celine chest. A billboard reading ‘money is a terrible master but an excellent servant’ beams in the background. In the other setting, Lisa wears a checkered crop top and bralette combo, red tap shorts, and fur boots performing in a warehouse with a white LED screen at the back. The strong dance moves coupled with amazing facial expressions added flair to the song.

Lalisa

The title track has been characterized as a dynamic hip hop track taking influence from Thai culture and coupled with the song, Lisa gave a superb performance. The choreography caught everyone’s attention as it had a mixture of hip-hop, vogue, pop, etc. Like Lisa herself, the song and the choreography was loud, eccentric and colorful.

SG (featuring Lisa)

‘SG’ (an acronym for ‘Sexy Girl’) is a song by French record producer DJ Snake, Puerto Rican singer Ozuna, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa. The tropical-themed music video incorporates all the collaborators, both alone and together, against bright summer visuals. While Lisa was on screen for a little while, she managed to grab all the attention with the eye-catching choreography which ended up going viral on TikTok, Instagram and Youtube Shorts. Known for her sharp moves, Lisa used her feature very well to shine through and through.





iKON- Classy Savage (Feat. Lisa)

Kingdom: Legendary War was a program that featured a battle behind six trending K-pop boy groups: BTOB, IKon, SF9, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids.The program featured 4 rounds of performances, with the final round being broadcast live. For one of the rounds, BLACKPINK’s labelmate, iKON, performed their own version of ‘Pretty Savage’ and featured Lisa as a surprise. Even here, the audience wasn’t able to take their eyes off her. Her simple but beautiful moves were the talk of the town for months.

Swalla Performance

Arguably one of her most viral performances, ‘Swalla’ by Jason Derulo turned out to be the perfect choice to show off Lisa’s dancing skills in a minute during their tours. The sassy moves paired with the playful expressions had an impact on BLINKs worldwide!

