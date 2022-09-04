Happy Mark Tuan Day: Let’s take a look at GOT7’s rapper’s best solo tracks feat. ‘far away’, ‘imysm’ and more

Mark Tuan is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and model. He is a member of the South Korean boy group GOT7. Since his debut, Tuan has expressed his goals in working harder to become a singer-songwriter and making his own music. Tuan officially began writing rap and lyrics for Got7 songs since the ‘Just Right’ EP, with the track ‘Back To Me’. He contributed heavily to ‘Flight Log: Turbulence’, participating in the rap and lyric making in five out of thirteen songs, including ‘My Home’ and ‘Let Me’.

Let’s take a look at some of his amazing solo songs :-

The MV was simple with Mark dressed in a loose black shirt, jeans and seated on a black chair with black marks surrounding him, displaying the dark thoughts that he felt as he went through the breakup. Lyrics like '1 breath, 2 left inside of me, 3 shots, I take them silently' suggests how he used alcohol to escape the loud thoughts that kept him up at night. His deep set vocals and amazing visuals added flair to the video.

An emotional piece, ‘my life’ feels like an open book into Mark’s deepest, darkest feelings as an artist and as an individual. He talks about how he lost himself in the process to please everyone around him without realizing that this is his life and only he has to live it completely. He tries to control the feelings that keep spilling out but he is unable to. The slow piano instrumental tugs at the heartstrings of the listener.

imysm

Another heartbreaking track, ‘imsym’ talks about his feelings towards the ‘one that got away’ and he would do anything to get them back. He reminisces about the good times and how he wished he was still there so he just searches for their warmth in his dreams, where they permanently reside. The instrumental has a more upbeat sound even though the lyrics are sad.

His latest track, ‘far away’ shows the anger of losing a relationship even after he gave them one last chance, which proved to be futile. The five stages of grief can be felt in the song itself as well as the MV, as Mark works hard to come to terms with the heartbreak. The MV carries a painfully beautiful story throughout which matches the lyrics.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Suho, Seoul Vibe’s Lee Kyu Hyung, Lee Sang Yi and more join SBS’ new vacation variety series

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

Which is your favourite release? Let us know in the comments below.