Happy Mashiho Day: Create a unique variety show and we’ll reveal if TREASURE’s adorable vocalist will host

Mashiho is a Japanese singer under YG Entertainment. He is a Vocalist, and Dancer of TREASURE. Mashiho was born on March 25, 2001 in Mie Prefecture, Japan and is an only child to Japanese parents. He started learning dancing at the age of 5 and learned all types of dancing. On March 23, 2013, Mashiho became one of the first trainees of YG Japan. He appeared in the short film of AKMU as a barista.

In 2018, Mashiho participated in YG Entertainment's new survival show, ‘YG Treasure Box’. At first he was not selected for the main group, TREASURE, however, on January 29, 2019, YGE announced that he would form a second group from the show, called MAGNUM, and he was chosen as one of the members. The groups would be promoted together as TREASURE 13, and also eventually separated as two units. Unfortunately, due to scandals surrounding the agency, the debut was postponed.

On January 6, YGE posted a notice on their official website stating the group's future plans. This included re-organizing as a 12-member group and the integration of the two units, TREASURE and MAGNUM, into only one group named simply as TREASURE. On August 7, TREASURE released their debut single album, ‘THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE’.

