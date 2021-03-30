Happy MINO Day: Here are 5 songs that prove that MINO is one of the fastest rappers in Kpop

WINNER's MINO celebrates his birthday today and we're celebrating with him!

WINNER member and talented soloist MINO celebrates his birthday today! If there has ever been an artist who defines the term self-made, it has to be MINO. From figuring out what's best for him to persevering to no end, MINO has truly proved his mettle in spite of the numerous obstacles life put in his way. Today, MINO is one of the most lauded and idealised rappers/producers in the industry. After initially being lined up to be a member of BLOCK B, he was removed from the group in a last-minute decision. In his determination to debut, he spent two years as a part of the ballad group BoM, following which, he joined YG Entertainment and debuted once again in the group WINNER, where he could finally explore his love for hip-hop. His vocals are unparalleled but hip-hop is what he was made for. He went solo for Show Me The Money 4 and finished as the runner up but the real victory was him being the best-selling artist in the history of the survival reality show.

If you're yet to be integrated into his fandom, here are 5 songs by MINO that prove that he is the fastest rapper in K-Pop!

Run Away

The latest release from MINO, 'Run Away' is not just a visual masterpiece but also a testimony to the artistic prowess of MINO. His speed, flow, and diction are impeccable and unlike anything, the industry has ever seen before.

Okey Dokey

Remember the song Hwang In Yeop, also known as Han Seojun was jamming to in episode 6 of True Beauty? That song is by the one and only MINO alongside ZICO. If you remember the episode, you must also remember how incredibly catchy it was. For days after the episode, the whole world was dancing along to Okey Dokey.

Fear

One of the songs that really launched MINO to global popularity and respect was Fear, featuring BIGBANG's Taeyang. To think that an artist, in such an early part in his career could rap with such finesse is beyond comprehension. Fear still remains one of his finest works with him having rapped at 6.13 syllables per second.

Hit Me

As part of the duo MOBB with labelmate Bobby from iKON, Hit Me features Mino rapping at a formidable speed of 6.38 syllables per second. Bobby is right up there too, when it comes to his flow and the two are a force to be reckoned with, especially when together.

Machine Gun

MINO's feature in ZION. T's Machine Gun really did justice to the name of the song because MINO was spitting fire like a machine gun spits bullets. His speed was recorded as being at 8.50 syllables per second, a record that commands high praise and respect. There can simply be no comparison to his lyricism either, which has always been his strong point. The fact that he can imbue his verses with the strongest messages while also rapping at an unthinkable speech, keeping his diction crystal clear, proves what a brilliant artist he is.

What is your favourite song by MINO? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla and wish MINO a very happy birthday in the comments section down below!

Share your comment ×