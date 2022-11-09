Happy Momo Day: Why TWICE’s talented member is an all rounder

TWICE is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of nine members: Nayeon , Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed under the television program Sixteen (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) The Story Begins.

TWICE rose to domestic fame in 2016 with their single Cheer Up, which charted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, became the best-performing single of the year, and won ‘Song of the Year’ at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards. Their next single, ‘TT’, from their third EP Twicecoaster: Lane 1, topped the Gaon charts for four consecutive weeks. The EP was the highest selling Korean girl group album of 2016. Within 19 months after debut, TWICE had already sold over 1.2 million units of their four EPs and special albums. As of December 2020, the group has sold over 10 million albums cumulatively in South Korea and Japan, becoming the highest-selling K-Pop girl group of all time.

TWICE's achievements:

TWICE is the first female Korean act to simultaneously top both Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts with the release of their first studio album Twicetagram and its lead single ‘Likey’ in 2017. With the release of their single ‘Feel Special’ in 2019, TWICE became the third female Korean act to chart into the Canadian Hot 100. After signing with Republic Records for American promotions as part of a partnership with JYP Entertainment, the group has charted into the US Billboard 200 with More & More and Eyes Wide Open in 2020, Taste of Love and Formula of Love: O+T=<3 in 2021, and Between 1&2 in 2022.

Momo:

Momo gained exposure to the South Korean music industry early, appearing in a music video for Lexy in 2008 and on the talent show Superstar K in 2011. Momo and her sister were originally spotted by JYP Entertainment in an online video in 2012. They were both asked to audition, although only Momo was successful, prompting her to move to South Korea in April 2012. Before joining TWICE, she danced in a number of music videos as a trainee. In 2015, Momo participated in the South Korean reality television show Sixteen, created by JYP Entertainment and co-produced by Mnet. She was initially eliminated in the show but was brought back at the end to become part of the final lineup girl group TWICE.

In October 2015, Momo officially debuted as a member of TWICE with the release of their first extended play (EP), The Story Begins, and its lead single ‘Like Ooh-Ahh’. In Gallup Korea's annual music poll for 2018, Momo was voted the 20th most popular idol in South Korea. She has been one of the most popular non-Korean K-pop stars since her debut, and a South Korean newspaper credits her popularity with helping improve relations between South Korea and Japan.

Known for her physical fitness and body movements, she was nicknamed ‘Dance Machine’ and is considered TWICE's best dancer. In 2019, Momo received attention on Twitter after a video trailer of her was released and ranked as the tenth most popular female K-pop idol in a survey of soldiers completing mandatory military service in South Korea.

1. Rapper

Momo is officially a sub-rapper in TWICE, and although she’s never really rapped in a title track, she has rapped in some of their b-sides before! Momo has high potential to become a great rapper. She has a nice tone as well but she needs to get more lines to be able to show her skills even more but compared to Dahyun and Chaeyeon, she does not get enough lines.

2. Dancer

Momo’s position is not questionable (the best female dancer of the 3rd generation). She has sharp and strong moves and she shines even in group dances. She has, since the very beginning. She is great at showing off her skill in the smoothest yet sharpest manner. From her solo dance projects to group dances, she has displayed her power, every step of the way. Momo’s dance techniques are really good. She frees her body and lets her body do all the work. She seems so focused on dance and enjoys doing every bit of it.

3. Vocalist

While many do say that she is weak when it comes to singing, it is more of a pitch problem. When she sings in higher scales, she loses her power and sings in her nasally voice instead, which sounds grating to the listeners. Her deep voice is truly beautiful but has very little opportunities to unleash. In the title tracks, one can hear how uncomfortable she is with the unnatural tone her voice takes since the song itself has a higher register. We hope she gets the chance to show her real voice to the fans in the upcoming albums.

4. Visual

Tzuyu has been appointed as the main visual of the group since she fits the Korean beauty standards but Momo has one of the best visuals in the industry as she is cute yet sultry with her body shape. Having a dancer’s body has allowed to have a lean yet muscular body that shows off her shape very well. She adjusts to all the concepts of the group and tends to shine in certain outfits/colours.

