Happy Nam Ji Hyun Day: Taking a look at ‘Little Women’ star’s past roles feat. ‘Suspicious Partner’ and more

It is a romantic comedy about Louis (Seo In Guk), a rich heir who always spends money to buy everything that has a subtle beauty talking to his soul. One day he loses his memory and meets Bok Shil (Nam Ji Hyun), a pure and energetic woman from the countryside. She is at first astounded by his spending habits. In the process of teaching him to only buy bare necessities or inexpensive small kindnesses that lighten up one's day, she also learns that bare necessities are not the same for everyone as they depend on everyone's own values that shape their life and thus their shopping patterns. Both have innate innocence which bring them to care for each other, leading to undeniable love. Bok Shil is a country bumpkin from the Gangwon Province, who has a sweet personality. Though she is illiterate with technology, Bok Shil is quick on her feet and adapts well to situations.

2. Suspicious Partner

The series is about Noh Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook), a prosecutor, and Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun), a prosecutor trainee, and how they work together on a mysterious case involving a sly psychopath murderer. They find out how deeply connected they are by their past. A forgetful killer can be a dangerous thing. Noh Ji Wook is a prosecutor who changes jobs to become a private attorney due to circumstances. Eun Bong Hee is a prosecutor trainee under Ji Wook while he was a prosecutor. Attorney Ji Eun Hyuk (Choi Tae Joon) is a longtime family friend of Ji Wook's who betrayed Wook by cheating with Wook's ex-girlfriend. Eun Bong Hee is a prosecutor trainee at Ji Wook's office, later a lawyer who was a Taekwondo athlete in her youth. One day, she suddenly becomes a murder suspect as her ex-boyfriend's dead body was found in her house in which she had no alibi, causing Jang Moo Young to keep coming after her and blames her for his son's death. She eventually falls for Ji Wook after he defends her. He eventually pursues her as he realizes his feelings for her but she is skeptical to accept his feelings as she was initially rejected by him.

3. 100 Days My Prince

The drama follows Lee Yool/ Won Deuk (EXO’s D.O.) who is the Crown Prince, but he suddenly disappears. He comes back to the palace one hundred days later. What happened to the Crown Prince for the past one hundred days? Meanwhile, Hong Sim (Nam Ji Hyun) is smart and runs the first private detective agency in Joseon. Hong Sim is an intelligent and strong woman who used to be a noblewoman and now runs Joseon's first all-solution agency in Songjoo village. She is shown to be fiercely independent and crass at times, and is always getting into arguments with Won Deuk. She hides her true identity from everyone in the village, except for her adoptive father. She longs to be reunited with her brother.

4. 365: Repeat the Year

It is a story where ten people get the chance to go back in time by one year, but unexpectedly mysterious situations start to arise when their fates are changed and twisted in the process. Ji Hyung Joo (Lee Joon Hyuk) is a detective in the violent crimes division. He used to be part of the traffic police but was promoted when he arrested a wanted criminal. It's been seven years since the change, and he's a talented individual who always knows how to relax. Though he is happy at first to have the chance to go back in time by one year and ‘reset’ his life, he begins to search for the truth when a series of mysterious events befall on the group of people he goes back in time with. Nam Ji Hyun took on the role of Shin Ga Hyun, a webtoon artist of the webcomic series ‘Hidden Killer’ for the past 3 years. She ‘resets’ her life by one year after she suffered from an accident that left her in a wheelchair.

